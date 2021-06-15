EDITORIAL: Did our leadership get the job done on power grid this time?

Even before February’s devastating winter freeze and statewide power outage concluded, conspiracy nuts were claiming that the nasty ol’ Biden administration had caused our state’s independently run power grid to collapse and that froze-up wind turbines constituted most of the outage. The truth: The Biden administration helped by promptly waiving environmental regulations just ahead of the freeze. And natural gas generators represented the greatest loss of production because of what one report says was “insufficient preparation for the intense winter storm and/or because fuel became unavailable.”

And so during a state legislative session obsessed with bills to further restrict voters’ rights and expand them for carrying a gun without training or knowledge of gun laws, we can only hope our legislators devoted sufficient time and effort to the real business of running an ambitious, commerce-oriented state: in short, ensuring its independently run power grid never craters to the degree we saw in February. Legislators’ failures in this regard in 2011 led to the deaths of nearly 200 Texans this year and caused more than $100 billion in damage to Texans’ homes and property.