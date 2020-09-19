EDITORIAL: Electoral delays, costs are another fine mess from our Texas Legislature

Back when the very first generation of Americans debated, state by state, ratification of the U.S. Constitution, some of the most furious arguments insisted that individual states should have even more control than the Framers allowed in how states run their elections. Already some state leaders were trying to withhold from certain individuals the right to vote and run for public office. Since Reconstruction and passage of the 15th Amendment, right on through the Jim Crow era, the federal government has often had to step in to admonish states for partisan trickery and voter suppression. Given the problems we witness nationwide today with different states running afoul of their own election laws, one wonders if increased federal standards might lend to fairer contests overall and equal weight for votes.
Sometimes one wonders if state officials are trying to foul up the 2020 elections.
Consider this: Last week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled against Democrats pressing to keep three Green Party candidates off the ballot because the latter defied a newly passed state law requiring Green Party candidates to pay filing fees, just like candidates of the two major parties. Clearly Democrats sought to keep Green Party candidates off the ballot because they tout climate change and social issues, arguably drawing votes away from Democrats. And before Republicans get to feeling cocky, the GOP similarly lost a round with the high court this month in its bid to keep a bunch of Libertarian candidates off the ballot. With their belief in limited government, Libertarians are seen by Republicans as likely to siphon off votes from GOP candidates.
Republicans were told by the court (composed only of Republicans) that, sorry, their effort to remove 44 Libertarians from ballots simply came too late in the electoral process; Democrats were dismissed without even a formal decision detailing the reason for their loss — supposedly that’s forthcoming — but the effect is the same. Which is why here in McLennan County, the elections office may now spend thousands of taxpayer dollars more just to reprint and prepare mail-in ballot materials to comply with this last-minute court ruling. To quote beleaguered Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe: “We have to start over. We may have to work around the clock, but we will get it done. We had 8,100 mail-in ballots sitting in a car, ready to be carried to the Post Office, when we were notified of what happened. We’ve already been getting calls from people wanting to know about their ballot, asking, ‘When am I going to get it?’”
We get why state legislators engineered this legislation in 2019 — to quietly discourage pesky third-party candidates. Yet this latest costly calamity is exactly why both parties need to quit such self-serving stunts on our dime. It’s why people are sick of politics and disillusioned with the politicians in Austin. If Republicans and Democrats need unfair advantages to win elections, maybe they ought to reexamine the policies they tout.
