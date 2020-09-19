EDITORIAL: Electoral delays, costs are another fine mess from our Texas Legislature

Republicans were told by the court (composed only of Republicans) that, sorry, their effort to remove 44 Libertarians from ballots simply came too late in the electoral process; Democrats were dismissed without even a formal decision detailing the reason for their loss — supposedly that’s forthcoming — but the effect is the same. Which is why here in McLennan County, the elections office may now spend thousands of taxpayer dollars more just to reprint and prepare mail-in ballot materials to comply with this last-minute court ruling. To quote beleaguered Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe: “We have to start over. We may have to work around the clock, but we will get it done. We had 8,100 mail-in ballots sitting in a car, ready to be carried to the Post Office, when we were notified of what happened. We’ve already been getting calls from people wanting to know about their ballot, asking, ‘When am I going to get it?’”