EDITORIAL: Facing up to the grim realities

Americans probably should be encouraged that the White House and Democratic congressional leaders are making progress on another coronavirus-inspired stimulus package to provide relief to those who have seen jobs, savings and prospects dwindle amid recent economic collapse. This devastation comes partially due to springtime lockdowns in patchwork bids to battle the virus, partially because many consumers now lack confidence about patronizing commercial establishments given governmental incompetence in confronting this virus head-on.
In many ways, the relief package now being debated raises deeper questions about our nation, founding principles and supposed faith in fellow Americans.
For instance, as the White House and congressional leaders dicker over the final price tag for this latest relief package — anywhere from $1 trillion to more than $3 trillion — one is justified in asking: Who’s to pay for all this? The Congressional Budget Office has made clear that those steep tax cuts passed by Republican lawmakers in 2017 did not increase revenue sufficiently to pay for the government’s bills, at least not with budget deficits and national debt spiraling into trillions more left for our progeny to cover. Republicans were fierce budget hawks when a Democrat was in the White House. Why has that priority disappeared now that a Republican president is the one ramping up deficit spending?
We notice that the White House is threatening to pass relief legislation without legislators — that is, by executive fiat. It’s interesting how quickly Republican objections to executive orders evaporated once a Republican was in the White House. The unprecedented practice of a Republican president spending money appropriated by the House and Senate for other purposes contradicts a bedrock constitutional principle about who controls the purse strings. Unfortunately, Republican justices on the Supreme Court of the United States who like to portray themselves as “strict constructionists” seem inclined to forget Article I when it benefits their party. Do Republicans favor presidents of immense power at the subjugation of the legislative branch? Or only Republican presidents?
We do welcome the White House olive branch offered to Democrats extending federal unemployment enhancement at a flat rate of $400 per week — clearly better than the $100 per week Senate Republicans offered. That said, Republicans’ lowball offer of $100 pivots on their stated belief that anything more will incentivize out-of-work Americans to remain on the public dole. Is there evidence of this? Or is this fact-free dogma? Certainly, it suggests that some Republican lawmakers believe the worst about their fellow citizens when the latter are plainly down and out. Heaven help these lawmakers if the down and out ever catch on.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!