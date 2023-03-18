Several critical themes surfaced when members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee set up in Waco last week for a “listening session” ahead of cobbling together a massive farm bill, but collectively they made a point that should be raised more often: Food security in America equates to national security, especially when one considers the variety, abundance and quality of food available and how relatively little it consumes our daily incomes compared to other parts of the world.

One other point struck us during Wednesday’s event, gaveled into session by Republican committee chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson: All of us, no matter where we live, no matter how we vote, should reconsider the ongoing rural/urban divide some politicians seek to aggravate and widen to further their own careers. Such misguided antagonism furthers misunderstanding with fellow citizens on whom we are economically and nutritionally dependent.

As Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening noted, one of the most memorable moments of the day came from Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, an African American who serves on the committee. She noted how 20 percent of her Dallas constituents live at or below the poverty level and face some of the same inflationary heartache that mostly white farmers and ranchers spoke of. She acknowledged, too, the overwhelming complexities of agriculture that often escape city folks.

Crockett suggested her years as a Texas Farm Bureau member from East Texas should have prepared her as a House Agriculture Committee member, “but what I didn’t anticipate was having conversations about things such as alternative fuels. When I joined ag, I thought we were going to talk about food. But it really affects every part of our life. When we’re talking about climate change, we’re talking about ag. When we’re talking about things such as SNAP [food stamps], we’re talking about ag.”

No doubt about it. Inflationary pressures in the wake of a deadly global pandemic, trade wars and increasingly extreme weather events — Bret Erickson of Little Bear Produce reminded everyone “you can’t legislate rain” — add further stress on agricultural producers in ways that should make those of us in urban settings reconsider our gripes and groans about politics and culture. Thus we have reason to praise Chairman Thompson for his vow to ensure committee work is bipartisan, inclusive and prompt.

“Costs on my farm are up about 50 percent over the last three years for break-even prices, and I hear people talk about that around the country,” South Texas Cotton and Grain Association member Matt Huie of Beeville told lawmakers in pressing for greater farm bill funding. “I think when we talk about the pieces of that in terms of fertilizer, fuel, labor, chemistry and interest — interest is up 100 percent in one year and I have more notes than a piano.”

That said, those of us who prefer rural settings and appreciate its amenities even as we endure the challenges should reevaluate the resentments we have about city folks over different lifestyles and different ideas of governance. Let’s take our cue from Chairman Thompson in how he means to run his committee on behalf of farmers, ranchers and consumers — in marked contrast to the performative arts we see practiced by dysfunctional, self-serving lawmakers on Capitol Hill.