EDITORIAL: Judicial picks will define commissioners, governor in the process

As firm proof the Waco metropolitan area is growing steadily and society is growing increasingly litigious, residents will get a chance to further contemplate Texas justice in action not only through creation of two local courts — a third county court-at-law and a sixth district court — but also the jurists who will steer them from the very outset. Atop that, the Waco-based 10th Court of Appeals overseeing 18 counties has lost a third of its three-judge panel with last month’s resignation of Justice John Neill. This means McLennan County Commissioners will pick a judge for the new county court-at-law, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will tap a successor for Neill and a judge for the new 474th State District Court.

At times the state and federal judiciaries seem to constitute the only branch of government that shows any sense of propriety and decorum about its duties, including equal and fair application of the law. Let’s hope commissioners and the governor choose wisely with an eye to our societal benefit under the rule of law as well as their own reputations. The worst decisions would involve selection of jurists whose pursuits of overtly partisan aims would naturally raise questions about their ability to get beyond biases. Even now, it’s unsettling to see district and court-at-law judges at political meetings where the rhetoric can veer into the realm of the radicalized and the so-called warmup humor shames all assembled.