EDITORIAL: Lack of communication made matters worse during storm

In the words of Waco City Manager Bradley Ford, communication “made a huge difference.”
The city council met Friday morning for a quick review of how Waco was doing a week removed from a generational winter storm that crippled most of Texas beginning on Valentine’s Day. Ford said the water system was about an hour away from the necessity of a boil water notice last weekend before things began to stabilize. He cited creative solutions from water department workers and supervisors as one reason the system didn’t buckle under the demand created by the storm. Ford also said a little bit of luck and, perhaps, some divine intervention played a part as well.
Communication, however, was the key. With more than 100 leaks created by the storm’s snow, ice and subzero temperatures, city crews worked at a frantic pace to patch and repair them as quickly as possible. More than 40 million gallons — about twice as much as normal — flowed through the system, causing pressure to drop almost to the point that it would make the water unsafe to drink. Waco supplies water to many suburbs like Hewitt, Robinson and Woodway, and a system-wide boil order is a big deal. Given that 40 percent of McLennan County’s households lost power during the worst part of the weeklong storm, keeping clean water flowing while the streets remained slick and hazardous was critical.
As the minutes and hours ticked by, the word went out to conserve water. Mayor Dillon Meek recorded two videos pleading the city’s case. The Trib received a press release and did follow-up interviews about the situation. Meek’s message was the water system was “on the brink.” The information was concise, serious in tone and conveyed what residents could do to help. City leaders asked for residents to report leaks, and they did. The city also sought, and gained, cooperation from large industrial users to set aside water use during the critical period of Thursday through Sunday last week.
It was a textbook case of how to communicate in a time of emergency.
Contrast the city of Waco’s averted water crisis to the drama that played out in Austin this past week. Hearings to get to the heart of how the state’s electrical grid failed during the storm were filled with excuses and illustrated a lack of planning and coordination both before and during the storm. The lack of communication played a big role in the failure of the electrical grid. Calls to conserve electricity before the storm hit were few, and ultimately ignored. The Railroad Commission, Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utilities Commission weren’t talking to each other, much less the public.
We are not surprised that public hearings this week devolved into finger pointing and back-biting. The time to communicate for them started way back on Jan. 28, when the National Weather Service first alerted the public to this menacing storm.
