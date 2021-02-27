EDITORIAL: Lack of communication made matters worse during storm

In the words of Waco City Manager Bradley Ford, communication “made a huge difference.”

The city council met Friday morning for a quick review of how Waco was doing a week removed from a generational winter storm that crippled most of Texas beginning on Valentine’s Day. Ford said the water system was about an hour away from the necessity of a boil water notice last weekend before things began to stabilize. He cited creative solutions from water department workers and supervisors as one reason the system didn’t buckle under the demand created by the storm. Ford also said a little bit of luck and, perhaps, some divine intervention played a part as well.

Communication, however, was the key. With more than 100 leaks created by the storm’s snow, ice and subzero temperatures, city crews worked at a frantic pace to patch and repair them as quickly as possible. More than 40 million gallons — about twice as much as normal — flowed through the system, causing pressure to drop almost to the point that it would make the water unsafe to drink. Waco supplies water to many suburbs like Hewitt, Robinson and Woodway, and a system-wide boil order is a big deal. Given that 40 percent of McLennan County’s households lost power during the worst part of the weeklong storm, keeping clean water flowing while the streets remained slick and hazardous was critical.