EDITORIAL: New mayor promises vigor, smarts in shared mission for Waco

Meek has not only proven a quick study in sizing up matters but demonstrated confidence in his willingness to listen to others and even embrace their ideas. Granted, the ambitious 35-year-old mayor — one of those out-of-town Baylor University students who liked what he saw, stayed and invested — faces other heady challenges, including helping manage a deadly pandemic worsening in McLennan County by the day. He also must help the council land a qualified police chief who builds on the considerable strengths of past chiefs in recognizing the potential of community policing as well as the importance of a police administration that continually re-evaluates department personnel. We’re betting on Meek’s resolve in the years to come; we’re already convinced of his vigor and smarts.