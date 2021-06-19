EDITORIAL: Oak Lodge fate highlights societal challenges

Yet in a society where talk of raising the minimum wage for struggling Americans in the workforce spurs cries of “socialism” and wailing about how it will hurt corporate types after a colossal tax cut for the rich in 2017, in a nation where the poor, working or not, are stereotyped and vilified as scofflaws and cheats seeking to game the system, America falls short. No country can claim the high ground as the greatest or most civilized or most Christian in the world when it has people living in cheap tents in public and private places or living in ramshackle eyesores such as Oak Lodge.