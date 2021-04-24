EDITORIAL: States, communities must take lead after Derek Chauvin conviction

Alas, despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s promise to the grieving family of George Floyd last summer that he would use his influence to codify such reforms, he has failed in his pledge and instead attacks cities that, right or wrong, seek to “defund” police departments in pursuit of other strategies. Meanwhile, the George Floyd Act, which received a hearing by the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety on March 25, remains stuck in that committee a month later.

HB 88 would ban chokeholds; mandate officers intervene when witnessing excessive force by partners; encourage best practices for law enforcement agencies across Texas; demand corroborating evidence beyond that from a single undercover officer in drug cases; and jettison the qualified immunity shielding law enforcement officers from civil suits. Representatives from law enforcement associations agree with most of the bill’s aims but draw the line at scuttling qualified immunity, citing the exceedingly fluid dynamics that officers often encounter, requiring split-second decision-making.

Assuming gridlock in the Texas Legislature, this leaves the matter to local police departments and community leaders. Scrutiny by the Waco City Council last summer reassured many that best practices are being pursued daily by local police officers, though then-Mayor Kyle Deaver wisely warned colleagues not to become too complacent, that vigilance by police leadership, the council and the community is ever needed. This much we can promise communities large and small, including the 70 percent of police departments in Texas with 10 officers or less: If a police officer with a toxic attitude is allowed to continue in public service, the problem — when at last it erupts into an incident of violence and possible death — will forever change the lives of not only that officer and his or her victim but the mayor, the town council and fellow officers who couldn’t be bothered to correct the situation and instead let a malignancy fester to the everlasting disgrace of all.