EDITORIAL: States, communities must take lead after Derek Chauvin conviction

For many of us, the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder brought no joy but much relief — perhaps no more so than for African Americans who have experienced fear and anxiety under the withering scrutiny of a law enforcement officer and for those earnest, conscientious peace officers angry at the stain Chauvin and too many bad cops have left on their honorable, often misunderstood profession. But what’s next?
The Memorial Day 2020 murder of former Texan George Floyd — handcuffed, face-down in the street and strangled by Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck over nine-plus agonizing minutes, even as bystanders pleaded and recorded the spectacle — sent fellow citizens into the streets everywhere from Waco to Washington, D.C., protesting a long string of such incidents visited on people of color. Our country has not seen such protests for racial justice since the civil rights demonstrations of a half-century ago.
And now? National attention falls on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives but mired in the Senate. It would ban chokeholds by federal law enforcement, eliminate no-knock warrants in drug cases and create a database to track bad cops with records who seek to leap from one police force to another. But the real work ahead is left to state governments and local communities, including in Texas where House Bill 88, the George Floyd Act, also seeks to press police reform. Rep. Senfronia Thompson, in formally introducing a bill last month she filed in November, said she was “heartbroken it has taken the nationwide outrage over the murder of a black person — a father, a brother, a son, an uncle, a friend — to insist on meaningful conversation on racial biases and demand accountability from those who are sworn to protect us.”
Alas, despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s promise to the grieving family of George Floyd last summer that he would use his influence to codify such reforms, he has failed in his pledge and instead attacks cities that, right or wrong, seek to “defund” police departments in pursuit of other strategies. Meanwhile, the George Floyd Act, which received a hearing by the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety on March 25, remains stuck in that committee a month later.
HB 88 would ban chokeholds; mandate officers intervene when witnessing excessive force by partners; encourage best practices for law enforcement agencies across Texas; demand corroborating evidence beyond that from a single undercover officer in drug cases; and jettison the qualified immunity shielding law enforcement officers from civil suits. Representatives from law enforcement associations agree with most of the bill’s aims but draw the line at scuttling qualified immunity, citing the exceedingly fluid dynamics that officers often encounter, requiring split-second decision-making.
Assuming gridlock in the Texas Legislature, this leaves the matter to local police departments and community leaders. Scrutiny by the Waco City Council last summer reassured many that best practices are being pursued daily by local police officers, though then-Mayor Kyle Deaver wisely warned colleagues not to become too complacent, that vigilance by police leadership, the council and the community is ever needed. This much we can promise communities large and small, including the 70 percent of police departments in Texas with 10 officers or less: If a police officer with a toxic attitude is allowed to continue in public service, the problem — when at last it erupts into an incident of violence and possible death — will forever change the lives of not only that officer and his or her victim but the mayor, the town council and fellow officers who couldn’t be bothered to correct the situation and instead let a malignancy fester to the everlasting disgrace of all.