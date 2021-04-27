EDITORIAL: Texas Senate bill is worrisome enigma threatening public’s right to know

The Texas Legislature is dealing with plenty of significant issues during its biennial session: pandemic fallout (including how much power the governor should exercise in a public health crisis); “election integrity” legislation that seeks to tighten access to the ballot box; surprisingly civil debate over as many as four “constitutional carry” bills; and steps supposedly ensuring Texans are never again thrust into deep freeze because of a state-run power grid that isn’t properly maintained.
One thrill in all this: Watching everyday Texans armed with facts, data and insights drawn from state agencies under the Texas Public Information Act stand before committees of lawmakers to argue compellingly for or against various bills. That’s democracy in action, complete with the transparency and accountability that ensure government ultimately answers to the people. And, yes, that sometimes includes personal information such as state employee salaries or just where someone fits in the byzantine state bureaucracy.
Which is why Texans of all political stripes should be nervous over Senate Bill 16, a vaguely worded bill about which its author, the usually chatty Republican Sen. Jane Nelson, has thus far been everything from vague to evasive. The bill’s instigator, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has been similarly tight-lipped. That’s even more worrisome.
As currently worded in SB 16, a state agency “may not disseminate to any person data of an individual without the individual’s written consent.” It defines such personal data as “one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of the individual.” Which in our book pretty much covers everything.
“There are already a lot of protections for privacy,” Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. “If you’re looking at government records, it’s going to be inevitable that you’re going to sometimes need to look at certain data like names, or where that person in a public agency works or salary. Many different aspects of individual information may be important, but it’s not something that compromises the privacy of the person.”
And certain information, such as employees’ Social Security numbers or medical information, is already off limits to open records law — unless, of course, the state itself bungles matters by keeping such information on an unsecured server and someone breaches it.
Two encouraging signs: First, Sen. Nelson says she’s still soliciting input from “various stakeholders” and will soon produce a revised version of the bill. Second, one of the bill’s co-authors is Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini, a consistent champion of open government for the sake of both the watchdog press and the people’s right to know. Seven of Zaffirini’s most recent proposals were recently bundled into SB 923, including creation of a “complaint mechanism” at the Office of the Attorney General “for requestors to report government bodies that fail to respond to TPIA requests” (and we have lots of ’em) and ensuring protection of the public’s “right to participate in open meetings held via teleconference or videoconference,” a problem that has become more apparent during the pandemic.