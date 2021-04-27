EDITORIAL: Texas Senate bill is worrisome enigma threatening public’s right to know

As currently worded in SB 16, a state agency “may not disseminate to any person data of an individual without the individual’s written consent.” It defines such personal data as “one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of the individual.” Which in our book pretty much covers everything.

“There are already a lot of protections for privacy,” Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. “If you’re looking at government records, it’s going to be inevitable that you’re going to sometimes need to look at certain data like names, or where that person in a public agency works or salary. Many different aspects of individual information may be important, but it’s not something that compromises the privacy of the person.”

And certain information, such as employees’ Social Security numbers or medical information, is already off limits to open records law — unless, of course, the state itself bungles matters by keeping such information on an unsecured server and someone breaches it.