EDITORIAL: Time to end this pandemic by action, not decree

We strongly disagree with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to remove the statewide mask mandate this week. There is no economic benefit to the decision, and even as the coronavirus pandemic begins to wind down, the next eight weeks are critical to establishing herd immunity in McLennan County as well as statewide.

The governor also announced an end to all other pandemic related restrictions, including those associated with crowd sizes and occupancy rates for hospitality-related enterprises. As he put it, Texas is “100 percent open for business.”

With all due respect, Texas is as open as it’s going to get until the virus is gone. This latest executive order, which takes effect Wednesday, won’t change that fact. The level at which people move within the economy is pretty well established and has been for some time. The only thing that will change that dynamic is vaccines.