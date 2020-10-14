EDITORIAL: We're voting despite more restrictions

Let us pause amid the rancor of our times to praise voters who stood in long lines the very first day of early voting, admittedly sometimes a bit too close to one another, to cast ballots in arguably the most polarizing election this nation has seen since 1860. With pandemic numbers headed in the wrong direction and flu season expected to complicate matters, what we saw in our travels around McLennan County was democracy in action and citizens in charge, despite the odds. Trump voters will walk on hot coals for their man, just as those who see him as a threat to the republic will crawl through broken glass to remove him from power. Under the circumstances, neither pandemic nor efforts at voter suppression will deter them.