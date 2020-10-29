EDITORIAL: White House viral responses define surrealism

For a nation founded by enlightened men such as Washington, Jefferson and Franklin who reveled in science, the lack of a national strategy to restrain the pandemic shows how far we’ve plummeted since our beginnings. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver on Wednesday advised residents to find safer ways to mark Halloween (including spurning any claim that Halloween masks sufficiently protect against the virus) and upcoming holidays; discouraged employers from financially penalizing workers testing positive and going into isolation; and pressed people who test positive for the virus to cooperate with health officials seeking to learn of others possibly exposed: “I know some of you don’t want to have to tell your close contacts that they may have COVID and may have gotten it from you, but you are not doing them any favors by not telling them.”

And the president’s wisdom of cutting out of the pandemic equation doctors and science? If anything, more of us need to err on the side of caution in what they advise. To quote Dr. Marc Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center this week: “People still aren’t perfect in their mask-wearing. I had a patient today who is in the hospital, and I asked him how he got COVID and if he knew how he got it. He said he got it while he was out hunting deer. He was with his brother and his brother’s co-worker. His brother’s co-worker had it but didn’t know he had it. He didn’t become symptomatic till after their hunting expedition. And so they’re out in a [deer] blind together not wearing their masks, unfortunately for all of them.”