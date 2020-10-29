EDITORIAL: White House viral responses define surrealism

In the last days of an election capping four chaotic years climaxing with a pandemic no more respectful of laws and norms than the president of the United States is, one marvels at parallel worlds spinning madly out of control. We refer not to two presidential campaigns but wildly conflicting messaging from the Trump White House as the coronavirus shifts into high gear in case counts and hospitalizations. In recent days, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has conceded the federal government cannot control a viral killer that has now claimed more than 228,000 American lives. The president on the campaign trail remarkably has reverted to last March’s crisis denials, insisting the United States is “absolutely rounding the corner” and that the pandemic, even without a vaccine, “it’s ending anyway.”
The White House task force on the pandemic warns of “unrelenting, broad community spread” in the Midwest and West, including rural stretches where folks and their political leadership naively assumed themselves safe enough to go about without facial coverings. And in the middle of all this, a bracing, newly issued recording reveals the president’s son-in-law and right-hand man, Jared Kushner, boasting in an interview in April that the president was successfully “getting the country back from the doctors” at a time when presidential resolve and scientific insight might have reined in viral spread and prevented the stunning death toll we now see. Lesson: The Trump administration simply never figured out that the key to maintaining a healthy economy was simple but widespread public health measures.
For a nation founded by enlightened men such as Washington, Jefferson and Franklin who reveled in science, the lack of a national strategy to restrain the pandemic shows how far we’ve plummeted since our beginnings. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver on Wednesday advised residents to find safer ways to mark Halloween (including spurning any claim that Halloween masks sufficiently protect against the virus) and upcoming holidays; discouraged employers from financially penalizing workers testing positive and going into isolation; and pressed people who test positive for the virus to cooperate with health officials seeking to learn of others possibly exposed: “I know some of you don’t want to have to tell your close contacts that they may have COVID and may have gotten it from you, but you are not doing them any favors by not telling them.”
One could see in the mayor’s face his disbelief in having to even make some of these points.
And the president’s wisdom of cutting out of the pandemic equation doctors and science? If anything, more of us need to err on the side of caution in what they advise. To quote Dr. Marc Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center this week: “People still aren’t perfect in their mask-wearing. I had a patient today who is in the hospital, and I asked him how he got COVID and if he knew how he got it. He said he got it while he was out hunting deer. He was with his brother and his brother’s co-worker. His brother’s co-worker had it but didn’t know he had it. He didn’t become symptomatic till after their hunting expedition. And so they’re out in a [deer] blind together not wearing their masks, unfortunately for all of them.”
