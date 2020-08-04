EDITORIAL: Will local high school athletes pass COVID test in pandemic times?

As veteran Trib sportswriter Chad Conine reports, local athletic teams at smaller high schools began working out this week, preparing for football and volleyball seasons whose length depends on how effectively coaches, parents and student athletes safeguard themselves from contracting COVID-19. Some workout protocols — pre-practice screenings and wearing masks when not actively participating in athletic drills — may reinforce the gravity of what we face today. No less than White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx this weekend warned that the pandemic is “extraordinarily widespread,” infecting rural areas in ways only previously seen in urban areas. Texas has lately been a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “hotspot.”
Yet as with many of us at a certain naive age, there’s a tendency by some to believe that ill health strikes elsewhere, that we’re invincible and bullet-proof in our adolescent years, that bulletins and statements from the CDC and public health officials are for others to contend with.
Student athletes should consider the lessons from Major League Baseball, including what some team owners, coaches and sportswriters say is not so much transmission of SARS-CoV-2 on the field of practice and competition but rather through careless behavior of professional athletes away from the field — hanging together in groups, venturing out to restaurants and parties, ignoring safety protocols such as physical distancing, the wearing of masks and, especially on the road, strict self-quarantine measures.
The consequence: A couple of MLB teams have already seen outbreaks — most notoriously, the Miami Marlins who for whatever reason nonetheless played and exposed the Philadelphia Phillies to the virus on the ballfield. (Accounts vary.) As of this week, MLB games involving nine teams had been postponed because of COVID-19 dilemmas. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred — admittedly erratic in his own pronouncements — at one point warned that the season may have to be canceled if more ballplayers and managers don’t rigorously adopt and embrace safety protocols.
For high school athletes at Class 1A through 4A schools, already cleared by state officials for practice, and those of 5A and 6A schools who begin workouts after Labor Day, the lesson is this: Given that some MLB players don’t have the discipline and responsibility to get this right, it’s more vital than ever that high school coaches, parents and student athletes outperform their professional peers, even if they lack such amenities as prompt testing protocols. Yes, football is king in Texas, but like our humbled Texas economy, the season will only unfold smoothly if those who worship this tradition bow to hard realities and inconvenient protocols. The results will say as much about discipline and leadership off the field as on it. Let’s hope school athletes set the finer example.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!