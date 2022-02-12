Q&A with Barry Johnson: DA incumbent continues pledge against ‘good-ol’-boy’ cronyism

Johnson: I don’t think you can really make that argument. When we turn back a case to Waco PD, we turn back cases for more work to be done so they can make a case out of it that we can take to the courthouse. Or we turn it back because it hasn’t the elements or jurisdiction or it’s just not a case we can pursue. And we only turn back cases 5 percent of the time. Ninety-five percent of the time we take all the cases they bring. That’s not the problem. Sure, it boils down to communication. When the police association endorsed Josh, Assistant Chief [Robert] Lanning, Assistant Chief [Frank] Gentsch and Chief [Sheryl] Victorian wanted to let me know, “Hey, let’s see if we can help each other in communication.” But for some [the lament is often], “Hey, y’all [in the district attorney’s office] want to do our job!” Well, no, we don’t want to do their job, we want them to do their job and get the case completed and bring it to us. Then we would love to sit and go over the facts of the case so we can make some recommendations on the case pursuant to the law because if you don’t do this, this and that, we’re not going to be able to go forward with it. You’re looking at “not guilty.” Same thing with the sheriff. We have more friends in the sheriff’s office than [Sheriff] Parnell McNamara [who is actively campaigning for Johnson’s opponent] wants to admit.