Q&A with Barry Johnson: DA incumbent continues pledge against ‘good-ol’-boy’ cronyism

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson, 65, son of late District Judge Joe Johnson of Waco, seeks Republican Party nomination in the March 1 primary election to continue serving in his post. Johnson touts his experience practicing law for 32 years; his willingness in 2018 to challenge a district attorney beleaguered by allegations of corruption and incompetence to the extent of arguably bungling prosecution of the high-profile 2015 Twin Peaks cases; and his vow to emulate his father by standing against the “good-ol’-boy network” he says has long operated in certain corners of McLennan County law enforcement “because that’s the easiest place to have corruption and illegality, in the district attorney’s office.” Republican Congressman and Waco native Pete Sessions states: “I can say without reservation that Barry Johnson is a man of integrity and a strong conservative. Barry is a proven advocate for the victims of crime and works with our community to keep our streets safe.” Johnson serves on the board of the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, and the Behavioral Health Leadership Team of Prosper Waco. He is a founding member of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit placed in Waco by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Question: After nearly four years as district attorney, you find yourself in a tough bid for reelection in your contest with Josh Tetens, an attorney far more experienced in criminal law. This is a good time for you to lay out your legacy as district attorney thus far.
Barry Johnson: There are many things we have done. When we got in there, we had about 2,100 felonies pending and there hadn’t been a lot going on prior to us winning. Now we’ve pretty much cut those cases in half by working and trying cases and becoming more responsive in terms of settlements and plea bargains. Even after the pandemic hit in February 2020, that caseload has not gone up over 2,100, so we’ve been able to manage it. I’m very proud of that. We’ve continued to work on our pretrial intervention program. It’s working really well. For those who are first-time offenders, for those who are young offenders, for those who qualify for the program, it’s been a great thing. And we are aggressively prosecuting violent crimes. And we have been involved in getting the mental-health court going, the veterans court going and, of course, Judge [Mike] Freeman already had the drug court going. We have helped bring up to speed the Texas Anti-Gang center.
Q: Your opponent says the problem between you and local law enforcement unions boils down to communication between your office and work-a-day law enforcement folks. He says when he talks with folks at these associations, they say, “DA Johnson’s staff never talks with us, it’s no wonder he has to drop these cases, it’s no wonder he refuses cases.”
Johnson: I don’t think you can really make that argument. When we turn back a case to Waco PD, we turn back cases for more work to be done so they can make a case out of it that we can take to the courthouse. Or we turn it back because it hasn’t the elements or jurisdiction or it’s just not a case we can pursue. And we only turn back cases 5 percent of the time. Ninety-five percent of the time we take all the cases they bring. That’s not the problem. Sure, it boils down to communication. When the police association endorsed Josh, Assistant Chief [Robert] Lanning, Assistant Chief [Frank] Gentsch and Chief [Sheryl] Victorian wanted to let me know, “Hey, let’s see if we can help each other in communication.” But for some [the lament is often], “Hey, y’all [in the district attorney’s office] want to do our job!” Well, no, we don’t want to do their job, we want them to do their job and get the case completed and bring it to us. Then we would love to sit and go over the facts of the case so we can make some recommendations on the case pursuant to the law because if you don’t do this, this and that, we’re not going to be able to go forward with it. You’re looking at “not guilty.” Same thing with the sheriff. We have more friends in the sheriff’s office than [Sheriff] Parnell McNamara [who is actively campaigning for Johnson’s opponent] wants to admit.
In a lengthy interview with the Tribune-Herald, defense attorney and challenger for district attorney Josh Tetens, 42, son of a law enforcement officer, touts his 15 years in criminal law — a strength he says his opponent lacks lacks — as well as his endorsement by several major law enforcement groups. Tetens says his father told him when he began practicing law that “I’d never go wrong if I followed the Constitution, never stopped fighting to protect law and order, and backed the blue.”
Q: Mr. Tetens suggests you have refused bench trials when the pandemic made jury trials impossible.
Johnson: That’s not a fair allegation. It’s not even close to accurate. I can’t remember a time when we had a criminal defendant — I mean, under the Constitution, we would love to have a bench trial. Josh sure never came up here and said, “I want to have a bench trial.” Not once.
Q: Last fall the district attorney’s office, citing insufficient time to prepare, dismissed charges against Albert Love on a capital murder charge in an ambush-styled double slaying in East Waco. Love was released after ten and a half years behind bars. His original conviction was overturned in 2016, for which you of course had no responsibility given that you weren’t in office. But some including your opponent argue some of those four years Love spent in county jail awaiting retrial should have given your office sufficient time to prepare. I know your office sought 90 days more to prepare for this retrial and Judge [Thomas] West didn’t give you that. But didn’t the DA’s office really have enough time to prepare for this case?
Johnson: That case resulted in us having to dismiss it because of two bad court rulings. One was the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, our final arbiter, our “supreme court.” They said it didn’t abide by the strict construction of the statute and they reversed the death penalty because of texts that were involved. [NOTE: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals awarded Love a new trial after ruling that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when Waco police seized the contents of his text messages without a search warrant and District Judge Ralph Strother allowed prosecutors from then-District Attorney Abel Reyna’s office to use the messages at trial.] Well, without those texts, we didn’t have any way of putting Albert Love at the scene. So that’s what happened there.
We come into office in 2019 and were set to go to trial without those text messages, but nobody would ever set it. Then we get into 2020 and here comes COVID. Some might not understand, but when you’re working 400 or 500 cases, even in a large murder case like this one on a retrial, you finally get busy on it when [the court] sets it. And the problem we had after Judge West set it was that without the text messages putting Albert Love at the scene of the crime, we get right up to trial and the one witness we had — a witness who not only in a sworn statement but at the previous trial said Albert Love was there and he saw him there before he blew those two guys’ faces off in the back of a car — he basically right before the trial, less than 90 days, says, “I lied.”
Q: He recanted.
Johnson: He recanted. And so we got to go back to the drawing board and we were just luckily able to find this hoodie. And that’s what we went to the court about. “Hey, we need 90 days to take this hoodie so that we can hopefully [employ testing to] get some DNA from Albert Love so we can put him at the murder scene. Right now if we try that case, it’s going to be “not guilty.” And then folks are really going to fall out about that. So we said, “Judge, we need 90 days.” And Judge West, a Josh Tetens supporter who has done everything he can to damage and criticize the district attorney’s office since he’s been there — and I understand, he was a 20-year defense lawyer, that’s who he is — that’s the second bad ruling we got: his saying he wasn’t going to give us 90 days to get the DNA. So we had no choice but to dismiss it.
Q: So you anticipate refiling this case based on DNA outcomes?
Johnson: Yes. If we can’t get the DNA to work out, we’ll make the decision as to whether or not we can try it at all. I think we can, but it’s going to be really difficult if we don’t have any way to put Albert Love at the scene. And the two guys who were in the front seat of that car — they just got shot — we know they saw Albert Love coming. They had to [see him] for them to be able to exit the car. But they are so doggone scared of Albert Love and his friends they’re like, “No, we didn’t see anything.” That’s common in these kinds of cases.
Q: Your opponent criticizes you for not more readily using the newly created mental-health court to resolve cases when appropriate instead of avoiding not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity pleas. He suggests your office bungled matters by not communicating with the Kenneth Cleveland family when Judge David Hodges made a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity ruling in the case of Zachary McKee in 2019 without objection from the district attorney’s office. This criticism suggests you’re consequently battle-scarred and inappropriately leaving such cases to jury trials or dismissing them with time served behind bars for certain defendants.
Johnson: I think we’ve given the mental-health court a chance. We’ve also tried to work the kinks out of it. The not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity cases you’re talking about are difficult. When we got in there [with this new mental-health court], those cases increased by about a thousand percent. My approach is we’re going to still look at those on a case-by-case basis, but typically that’s something the jury needs to decide. One big problem we’ve had since 1980 in the state of Texas: There’s not any place to put somebody in a mental facility. Now regarding the murder of the AT&T employee we were discussing — with that kind of heinous, violent behavior, those people are going to go to ASH [Austin State Hospital]. They’ll come back for review once a year, but the odds of him ever getting out are close to zero. He’ll never get out. [NOTE: McKee, 31, told doctors he heard crows telling him that AT&T technician Kenneth Cleveland, 61, working in the 1400 block of Barron Avenue, was actually a police officer on a sting operation before McKee stabbed Cleveland more than 20 times, beat him with a shovel and set his clothes on fire. Before McKee was committed to Vernon State Hospital, an Austin psychiatrist and a Waco psychologist found McKee insane at the time of the offense, while a Waco psychiatrist found that he was legally sane. McKee has since been transferred to Austin State Hospital.]
The really violent ones cannot get out, but other than that, if they’re deemed NGRI — they’re done, there’s nothing on the record other than they’re not guilty by reason of insanity. And here’s the kicker: Once they’re found insane and they go out and commit an aggravated assault or another crime, they’re deemed to be insane the rest of their life and we as the prosecutors have the burden to prove that they were sane when they committed that second crime. Once they’re NGRI, they’re NGRI from now on until the prosecutor can flip that and we got the burden of proving they’re sane when they kill Grandma six months later. And I’ll mention this too: The mental-health court cannot — it’s been very good about taking people into that court, but they cannot really handle people who are really sick, really mentally ill, with bipolar, major mental illnesses.
Q: Why can’t they?
Johnson: They don’t have the facilities here. They don’t have any place to treat them. If all of a sudden they got somebody who’s a paranoid schizophrenic coming into that court once a week — and they’re as dangerous as they can be, and the crimes involved are usually horrible because they’re horribly mentally ill — we don’t have anywhere to send them to be able to treat those severe mental illnesses. The mental-health problems we have in mental-health court usually involve criminal trespass, people who have had problems with alcohol, with drugs and they haven’t committed any kind of violent crime — that’s who’s in mental-health court and it’s working well for them. But the court is not set up for more serious cases. [NOTE: While Judge David Hodges of McLennan County Mental Health Treatment Court stresses that he cannot endorse a candidate in this race, he acknowledges that, yes, the mental-health court is not structured to handle individuals charged with violent or dangerous offenses. He also says the district attorney’s office is now using the court more often than it initially did. Law enforcement officials have for more than 20 years raised concerns in the Tribune-Herald about the paucity of state-funded mental-health beds in Texas, a sentiment Judge Hodges echoes.]
Q: What should state Rep. Charles Anderson and Sen. Brian Birdwell be doing to alleviate this problem?
Johnson: Every time I drive by that Hillcrest hospital being torn down, coming from my house to work, I look over there and think to myself, “Man, I wish we could have had the political strength in McLennan County to have a mental hospital.” We don’t have any anymore for people who are sick like that. [NOTE: Community leaders hoped their state legislators, Anderson and Birdwell, could press into reality an ambitious plan to turn the abandoned, 14-acre Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center campus in North Waco into a state-run, 339-bed mental-health hospital for patients whose treatment is almost complete. State leaders claimed no money existed for such needs, even as they pursued mental-health facilities in Dallas and Houston.] What we need is funding to have someplace to treat our mentally ill. Our mental-health hospital is unfortunately the McLennan County Jail out there on Highway 6. That’s where people go who are mentally ill. Of the 1,300 at the jail, probably half have some diagnosis from depression on up, and about 250 to 300 are on psychotropic drugs and have really bad paranoid schizophrenia.
Q: Given his vigorous advocacy of your opponent, do you feel the sheriff’s department or the sheriff himself has become too political?
Johnson: I don’t think there’s any question about it. There might even be some problem of violation of federal law and maybe even state law when you’re using your office as an elected official to influence voting in elections [to that degree]. This election has gotten down to where it’s critical that we can’t just turn our district attorney’s office over to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, and that’s what he wants. It will be chaos, there will be problems, and that’s how important it’s gotten to be in my opinion. We’ve come a long way to suddenly take a chance on somebody who a lot of people just don’t know in this town or didn’t know till McNamara got in there and funded his campaign and at least got the signs up and all that kind of stuff. My dad taught me from Day One: “Treat everybody right. Justice and fairness for all.” And I just think it’s too important to take a chance on somebody like Josh Tetens.
