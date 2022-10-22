Q&A with House candidate Charles "Doc" Anderson: Veteran lawmaker sorts through GOP priorities and policies aplenty

Republican state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, 77, a retired Waco veterinarian who has served in the Legislature 18 years, seeks another two-year term representing House District 56. He voices pride in pressing legislation expanding broadband, which he sees as critical in improving quality of life and education in rural communities. Rural transportation and water are other priorities. Accomplishments he cites include securing new headquarters funding for Company F of the Texas Rangers in Waco; legislation concerning school-bus safety belts; increasing punishment for child predators (“Jessica’s Law”); legislation banning the hallucinogen salvia divinorum; and a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2011 to extend property-tax exemptions to the surviving spouses of veterans who had already gained such exemptions due to service-connected disabilities. He has also supported tougher state abortion laws. In this interview with Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, Anderson sorts through priorities as defined by the Republican Party of Texas platform crafted at its summer convention, including immigration and election integrity, as well as local GOP precinct resolutions.

Question: When did you become a Republican and why?

Charles "Doc" Anderson: It was as a teenager. I was leaning in that direction, you know, through Eisenhower and later Reagan. I liked the conservative mindset. And I define conservatism as empowerment of the individual as opposed to Democrats where it’s more about the power of the agency or the government. And on a very simple level, that’s what it comes down to, both in terms of the individual and small business.

Q: In June some 60 McLennan County Republicans including you participated in the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston. Delegates produced a 2022 policy platform, complete with a resolution that reads: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential Election and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.” It contends that “various secretaries of state illegally circumvented their state legislatures in conducting their elections in multiple ways, including by allowing ballots to be received after November 3, 2020.” Considering your stature as a party leader and a legislator at the convention, I ask you for specifics. My understanding is much of this was addressed by our state and federal courts.

Anderson: Well, I think it’s a wide open question.

Q: Did you support this resolution?

Anderson: No. I’m not advised as to whether it was legitimate or not. I will say there was a lot of evidence (of concern about the 2020 election’s legitimacy).

Q: You were a delegate, but you didn’t vote for it.

Anderson: No. Actually, I wasn’t there that day.

Q: Had you been there, would you have voted for it?

Anderson: Read the resolution again.

Q: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential Election and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.”

Anderson: Well, I will say there is a lot of evidence that there were some shenanigans going on in different areas, particularly in the swing states, but I’m not advised as to whether it should be thrown out. I do believe the Supreme Court didn’t live up to its role. The Supreme Court is the pressure valve of our government and our culture. I think if they’d taken that on, if the chief justice had taken that on, and looked at the evidence, we wouldn’t have all of this conspiratorial thinking we have now. The fact that he refused that case with prejudice was a signal for every other judge —

Q: Did Chief Justice John Roberts refuse the case with prejudice? I thought the court just rejected it.

Anderson: Yeah. So the other courts’ attitude (thereafter) was, “Well, then, we’re not going to talk about it.”

Q: Are you talking about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Dec. 8, 2020, lawsuit?

Anderson: No, no, I’m talking about — well, I think it was Ken Paxton—

Q: Are we talking about Texas v. Pennsylvania, which included three other battleground states as well?

Anderson: There’s a number of suits, sixty-odd suits altogether, and none of them has ever gone forth. And the fact that they (the Supreme Court) did that with prejudice, then the other courts said, “We’re not going to talk about it either.” So that created this controversy and conspiracy. If we had had the Supreme Court deal with that and let the chips fall where they may, we wouldn’t have had these problems. When folks had what they considered legitimate evidence but couldn’t get it into court, that creates this kind of animosity, particularly in the environment that we’re in politically, and [so] the charges go right to DEFCON 2. I think a little common-sense approach there would have —

Q: I’m going to offer another version. Benjamin Ginsberg is a longtime conservative Republican lawyer. He helped win Bush v. Gore in 2000 at the U.S. Supreme Court that put George W. Bush in the White House and turned the Bush ranch near Waco into the Western White House. He says many of these lawsuits by President Trump and his allies were in fact decided on the merits. They did go to court. I’ll read you a quote from Mr. Ginsberg and other conservative Republicans from their 69-page “Lost, Not Stolen” report, issued in July this year: “Of the 64 cases brought by Trump and his supporters, 20 were dismissed before a hearing on the merits, 14 were voluntarily dismissed by Trump and his supporters before a hearing on the merits, and 30 cases included a hearing on the merits. Only in one Pennsylvania case involving far too few votes to overturn the results did Trump and his supporters prevail.” Yet you say none of these suits was heard on the merits. Is Mr. Ginsberg wrong?

Anderson: Well, I’d say in my thinking anyway.

Q: I’ve got the report right here. It’s the work of several respected conservative Republicans.

Anderson: Yeah, I mean, my understanding is they didn’t go to trial. I mean, there was a hearing and they dismissed them, but I mean actually getting to trial —

Q: They were dismissed because they lacked credible evidence. It’s one thing to go in and claim something, it’s another to go in with evidence and say so.

Anderson: Right.

Q: And that’s why the judges, some of them Trump-appointed judges, dismissed these.

Anderson: I think a lot of that had to do with the chief justice saying, “We’re not going to deal with these,” and it seemed like everybody else was (consequently) saying, “We’re not going to deal with these.”

Q: Well, the Paxton suit [that went to the Supreme Court] came after many of these were decided.

Anderson: Well, it may not have been the Paxton suit like I said, it may have been another that first went to the Supreme Court. And if the Supreme Court had sat down and said, “OK, we’re going to deal with this, it’s going to be a tough deal, you know, because the emotions are so high, but let’s take a look at this and decide one way or the other in U.S. Supreme Court,” I think that would have eliminated a lot of this.

Q: Even constitutional scholar and former federal judge Ken Starr, in testifying before a Republican-led Senate committee, said the Supreme Court was correct in rejecting the suit trying to overturn the votes of millions of U.S. citizens in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia. He said that Texas had no business telling other sovereign states how to run their elections. [NOTE: To quote Starr at the Dec. 16, 2020, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing: “The entirety of the decision was based on the legal concept of standing. You just don’t, Texas, have standing to object to what happened in Wisconsin or Pennsylvania or whatever. And that is a reasonable ruling. There are those who would quarrel with it in that we are a United States of America and if something bad happens in one state, it ends up having an effect on another state, (but) we have such respect for our states as sovereign entities within our union that the argument is quite reasonable. And I think others think it’s quite reasonable.”] The governor of Texas, without approval of the Texas Legislature, up and added six days to early voting in 2020. Some such issues went to the Texas Supreme Court, again without say-so of the Legislature, and the court approved at least some of these election changes because we were in the middle of a pandemic. I mean, do you consider yourself legitimately elected in 2020, even with such election irregularities in Texas?

Anderson: I believe so. Yeah.

Q: What evidence (of electoral “shenanigans”) are you talking about?

Anderson: Well, there’s a thousand allegations.

Q: Name a couple.

Anderson: Well, one was the video that supposedly they had taken, and at 11 o’clock they had dismissed everyone, or at 10 o’clock, or whatever it was, and they brought out some more ballots and then continued to count ballots —

Q: Where was that?

Anderson: I’m not sure if it was Arizona or Pennsylvania or wherever it was. But I mean those type things. [NOTE: This appears to involve an allegation involving an Atlanta, Georgia, vote-counting facility and a suitcase full of illicit ballots that turned out to be regular ballots in a standard ballot container, not a suitcase. Georgia election officials and federal investigators say election workers thought they were going home early on election night, only to be told they must stay and count ballots in a timely manner. Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William Barr dismissed rumors to the contrary as nonsense: “The ballots under the table were legitimate ballots. They weren’t in a suitcase.”]

Q: The U.S. Department of Justice looked at all these things and said there’s nothing there.

Anderson: Well, like I say, that was after the chief justice said, “We’re not going to deal with this.” And I think there was another one where an individual with a tractor-trailer, you know, he signed an affidavit, he put his name on, you know —

Q: He was doing what?

Anderson: That he hauled ballots from — ahem — Long Island, I think it was, to Pennsylvania or something. [NOTE: This likely refers to a December 2020 allegation by an amateur ghost-hunter and truck driver who claimed he had driven a truck full of completed ballots from Long Island, New York, to Pennsylvania — a claim stamped groundless by U.S. Postal Service officials. An inspector general’s findings indicated “most if not all the mail contents were packages, not letters or ballots."]

Q: So you believe that?

Anderson: Well, I don’t know. But the thing is if none of those [allegations] are addressed, then that’s what generates the conspiracies.

Q: The McLennan County Republican Party chairman this summer accused the Tribune-Herald of being a “liberal propaganda rag of a newspaper” because we highlighted this particular resolution about the 2020 presidential election being illegitimate to the exclusion of other party planks, so I’m going to bow to his wishes and move on to other planks. Is that fair?

Anderson: Yeah.

Q: The Republican Party of Texas platform this summer called for the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to be “repealed and not reauthorized.” Do you agree?

Anderson: No. I’m not sure what the rationale was for that. I’m not aware of any particular reason to disavow that or repeal that, you know, so I think that’s fine.

Q: Let’s move to another part of the Republican Party of Texas 2022 platform that may impact you: “We urge the Texas Legislature to pass (a) bill in its next session requiring a referendum in the 2023 General Election for the people of Texas to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.” No less a conservative than the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said the question of secession is moot. [NOTE: To quote Scalia: “If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede. Hence, in the Pledge of Allegiance, ‘one Nation, indivisible.’”]

Anderson: I agree with Scalia. It’s been talked about, year in and year out, over many particular issues, but I don’t think it’d be in Texas’ [interest]. We don’t turn and run. This is a case of the same thing. We have problems, we deal with the problems. We have the mechanisms to deal with them. Our federal government — sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not so good — but we have something called elections and we can deal with problems through them.

Q: I now invite you to cite what policies you’re proud of in the 2022 Republican Party of Texas platform. You’re welcome to peruse my copy if you wish. What would you highlight?

Anderson: Election integrity. We did a lot of that last session, but we can follow up on that.

Q: Several election integrity bills passed in 2021.

Anderson: I think all in all we did well, but I think there needs to be some penalties for flagrant violations. We need to follow up and make sure, like cleansing the voter rolls. That’s the biggest thing. The Texas Secretary of State needs to be on top of that, such as with people moving and, you know, they’re not cleansed (from voter rolls), or when they’re deceased. You know, I send out birthday cards [to constituents in Texas House District 56] and it’s amazing the lists we get from the Secretary of State’s Office. Someone will say [to us in response to Doc Anderson birthday cards], “Oh, my husband’s been deceased for three years.” Yet here he is still on the voter rolls.

Q: Right.

Anderson: The border is another thing that is super important. We definitely have to do something about the border. I’m not sure what the answer is and what Texas can do. It’s a federal responsibility and it’s derelict in its duty.

Q: We at the Trib believe if you want to solve a lot of immigration problems, demand enforcement of E-Verify and have stiff penalties for anyone who hires illegal immigrants. I mean, we have people in town who clearly have illegal immigrants working for them. Why doesn’t the Texas Legislature demand E-Verify of all employers with stern penalties for knowingly hiring illegal immigrants?

Anderson: I agree. E-Verify is coming along. In its early stages it wasn’t very effective, but it’s improved somewhat. Of course, it wouldn’t solve the whole problem.

Q: Right, but it would solve a big chunk of it because some construction sites use immigrant labor, agricultural operations use them. It’s as formidable a solution as building a border wall. [NOTE: State law requires such verification for state agencies and some contractors and subcontractors who work with them. Only eight states have mandatory E-Verify regulations for all private-sector employers. Texas is not among them.]

Anderson: It’s a tool we could use much more efficiently.

Q: Would you introduce such a bill?

Anderson: Well, what I will do is look and see what has been done.

Q: Well, obviously nothing’s being done.

Anderson: I mean, they may have passed something and I need to look at that.

Q: Election administrators statewide are having difficulty finding people who want to serve as election workers because we’ve so penalized the process. These penalties discourage the retirees who so often volunteer to run our elections. I’m not talking about poll watchers but poll workers.

Anderson: There’s a number of reasons for this. Everything is so negative, it’s at DEFCON 2. People come in to vote and they’re hostile or at least they’re aggravated. Our folks are afraid if they do something, they’ll be penalized. And so you have all that angst there. The poll watcher should help with that.

Q: Really?

Anderson: Yeah, one to educate them and, two, if they see something, part of their role is to notify the election judge, “OK, we’re having trouble with this.” The other thing is paying a little more [for election workers]. The pay is not the best for that.

Q: Is that something the Legislature can do or is that a county responsibility?

Anderson: The county more than anything.

Q: You say poll watchers can help bolster election integrity. Yet a Republican resolution passed just this spring in several precincts in McLennan County says that poll watchers should be able to use video surveillance in polling places, that they shouldn’t have to take an oath to serve and that they don’t want to have to undergo any mandated training in election law and protocols through the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.