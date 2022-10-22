Q&A with House candidate Erin Shank: Challenger calls out Republicans on property taxes, abortion, voting rights

Longtime Waco-based bankruptcy attorney Erin Shank, 65, seeks election as the Texas House District 56 representative. Her decision to challenge 18-year Republican incumbent Charles “Doc” Anderson was prompted after two clients perished during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. One, 85, died of hypoxia after the storm knocked out power to the device supplying him with oxygen; the other, 82, died of hypothermia after trying to get warm by repeatedly starting his vehicle. Shank blames the deaths amidst a statewide power outage on the inaction of state legislators. Shank describes herself as “a lawyer, a mother, a wife, a former teacher and an owner of two small businesses here in Central Texas.” Among the Democratic candidate’s priorities are expansion of broadband for rural communities; improvement of conditions for children in the state’s scandalized foster-care system; safeguarding physicians threatened by state law with life imprisonment if they try to save the lives of women faced with troubled, life-threatening pregnancies; and pressing for common-sense gun-safety laws that don’t imperil Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizenry, including red-flag laws with due-process protections. In this interview with Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, she discusses property taxes, immigration, abortion and voter suppression.

Question: I spent the Sept. 24 weekend at Republican and Democratic functions that included candidates for Texas House District 56, a district I argue has been redrawn to further ensure the seat remains Republican in an undiscriminating society that votes mostly by party. Tell us why you have faith you can overcome gerrymandering odds when many of us vote unquestioningly by party, not for the individual?

Erin Shank: Yes, this district is extremely gerrymandered. I wrote a letter to the editor about it and testified at the House Redistricting Committee. It’s very difficult for someone who is not a Republican to win, but you have to start somewhere. I believe in my community. As a lawyer, I’ve represented thousands of people in this community. I think my opponent is just so flawed and has done such a poor job that we needed new representation. I have faith voters here will vote for the more qualified candidate, not just along party lines. Many people have asked, “Why aren’t you running as a Republican?” Well, I consider myself very centrist. I’m married to a Republican and we are celebrating our 30th wedding anniversary. But it’s obviously an uphill battle. When you believe in your community and you believe you can help, it’s kind of like a building on fire. Are you going to rush in and help?

Q: Texas House District 56 includes Gholson, Crawford, Valley Mills, McGregor, Moody, Lorena, Hewitt, Woodway, Bruceville-Eddy, Golinda, Riesel, Lacy Lakeview, Ross, West and much of Waco, though it strategically carves out what I would argue are the Democratic strongholds of East Waco.

Shank: And a whole lot on the other side of the river — the community around Reicher is gerrymandered out, the community around the new H-E-B by Sacred Heart is gerrymandered out. It’s horrific what Doc has voted for. He’s been in office 18 years so he’s been in there twice for redistricting.

Q: Tell us about the district you seek to represent and its priorities.

Shank: People want lower property taxes. I hear that over and over again. We all know property taxes have increased literally billions in the last few years and it’s just crippling. I’m a bankruptcy lawyer and we’re filing bankruptcies to stop elderly people from having their homes foreclosed upon by property-taxing authorities or by their first mortgages because they haven’t paid their property taxes. So lowering property taxes is what I hear a lot. I also hear lots of questions about public schools and voucher programs and if we’re going to finally start funding our public school system and paying our teachers a living wage.

Q: Didn’t the state of Texas in 2019 do a major school-finance and property-tax overhaul? According to the bipartisan Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, it’s made a major difference.

Shank: As far as lowering property taxes? Property taxes have increased over the last few years. We did during this last session increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 and, of course, every little bit helps, but that’s not very much when you do the math. I think property taxes are quite high. My husband and I own a real-estate company so we own four real-estate properties and our home and, well, you talk about somebody who would really like to see property taxes lowered — it’s really hit the Shank family.

Q: We in Texas already get a break by not having a personal state income tax. Consequently we have one of the highest sales taxes in the nation. We can’t get rid of property taxes, it would seem, unless we raise the sales tax even further.

Shank: We should look at ways to fund our public schools other than property taxes. I think you’re going to see bipartisan support for one thing. I just came back from the Texas Tribune Festival where I spent a day listening to Republican and Democratic incumbents talking about the next session’s priorities and they are looking now at every dollar that goes into our public schools. Right now our property-tax dollars are paying about 60 percent of that and the state is only funding about 40 percent, so there’s bipartisan support for getting the proportions back to 50-50. That would help quite a bit. I just think we need to look at alternative sources of funding for our public schools. For instance, one thought is opening the grid up to the rest of the 50 states so we can sell our excess energy to the other states and then when our grid fails again — and all predictions are it will — then we could rely on the other contiguous states to get our energy needs met when that failure comes. We can expand Medicaid (heavily financed by federal dollars). Just think of the dollars we would no longer have to use to fund indigent health care. Have you ever been to an emergency room? I have. If we no longer had to fund the county’s budget for indigent health care through expansion of Medicaid, we could do it that way. I would also really like to see some casinos, very regulated, very taxed, over on the Gulf Coast, to bring in dollars for education. And I really want to know what’s going on with all this lottery money. Remember when we voted to do the Texas Lottery, it was all supposed to go to schools and veterans? It just seems like every time we say we need to fund our schools more, we always look at property taxes. Let’s look to alternative sources. I mean, this state has $27 billion (in surplus), including a $13 billion rainy day fund, so with those kinds of excesses, we don’t need to always look at property taxes.

Q: You have three children, one of whom has Down syndrome, epilepsy and compromised lungs and has been hospitalized dozens of times — 64 times. How has raising such a child heightened your awareness of the strengths and weaknesses of the health care system in Texas?

Shank: We need to expand Medicaid, absolutely. Our hospitals in McLennan County have asked our current representative to do that and he has refused. But our hospitals need that money and want the extra money that an expansion of Medicaid would bring. That’s also another way we could reduce property taxes because property taxes fund our indigent health care system on a county basis. If we expanded Medicaid so we weren’t having to fund that out of our property taxes, that could lower our property taxes. But the biggest thing we could do, as far as helping our community in medical needs, is to expand Medicaid. But you were talking about Rachel — what I would say since you brought her up, I now see the entire world through the eyes of a disabled child. One of the things I would like to do in Austin is be an advocate for the disabled because I don’t think we have a legislator who really is.

Q: The day I attended the Democratic candidate forum I also attended a Republican rally. It was a lot of overheated rhetoric about border security but pretty light on solutions. Yet, having said that, at your own event, when you were questioned about what we should do about immigration, you simply said, “Fix it.” Can you cite actual features we need to look at to come up with a good immigration solution?

Shank: Sure. The law is broken. The last time we revamped our immigration laws was when Ronald Reagan was president. That was a long time ago. I’ve been a bankruptcy lawyer 40 years and we have rewritten our bankruptcy laws twice during that time. When you have a big piece of legislation that impacts so much of America such as bankruptcy law or immigration law, you have to take it off the shelf and dust it. We need a whole rewrite. And that’s going to be real hard because you’d have to have Republicans and Democrats come together. But immigration law is federal law and I think President Biden will look at that after these midterm elections. I think he’s trying to figure out how these elections are going to work out. Is he going to hold on to the Senate? Is he going to hold on to the House? What do I think we need to do in the interim? Well, the folks who are coming across, the ones who have processed their claims, I think we should increase the migrant-worker visa like we used to have because our unemployment is so low and the small businesses that I’ve been talking to, they need workers and the migrants will take jobs that a lot of American folks won’t take in slaughterhouses and agriculture and things like that. If they’re here and we’ve processed them and done background checks, we should go ahead and let them work. They’ll pay taxes here, they’ll pay their sales taxes. You can also keep track of them for immigration hearings if they’re getting a paycheck and on a company payroll.

Q: During the Democratic Party event, you stressed the threat of voter suppression laws which your opponent supported in the name of “election integrity.” Republicans say these laws are necessary to prevent election fraud, even though after nearly two years they have been unable to cite significant voter fraud during legislative hearings. What’s the most threatening of these “election security” measures, so far as you’re concerned?

Shank: Threatening is an interesting word.

Q: I mean in the sense they discourage voter turnout or complicate matters for voters. We had a story in the Trib about how the votes of more than 24,000 Texans who tried to cast ballots by mail were thrown out in the March 2022 primary — a dramatic increase in rejected ballots in the first statewide election held under new Republican voting laws. [NOTE: 12.4% of mail-in ballots returned to the state's 254 counties were not counted, according to figures from Texas Secretary of State John Scott. In McLennan County, 160 of 2,136, or 7.5%, of mail-in ballots for all March 1 primary races were rejected, county Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said.] Of the changes in election law passed by state lawmakers in 2021, what do you see as most concerning?

Shank: We have very limited mail-in voting — you have to be disabled, over 65, out of the county the entire time of early voting (such as during travel) and there’s a pregnancy exception they just added in the last session. So in a lot of states, everybody votes by mail, but here it’s primarily limited to our disabled and elderly. And anytime you make it harder on the disabled, it’s going to get my attention. It’s sad that we had 160 ballots here in McLennan County that were not counted in the county primary election this year because of the onerous requirements they have on mail-in ballots. Primarily, the problem is when you first registered to vote, you had to give a driver’s license or Social Security number, then when you’re putting your ballot in, you have to give them that same number. Well, some people, if they gave their driver’s license number originally but gave a Social Security number this time, the numbers wouldn’t match. Or if you’ve gotten a state ID card since you’re older and disabled and no longer able to drive, they’ve changed your number. So if you gave them your driver’s license number when you first registered, you would receive a call and a letter from the elections office here, but the only way to fix it is to come back in. Well, that’s the whole thing — you’re older or disabled so you can’t come in. And there’s no evidence our elderly or disabled cheat when they vote. There were thousands of votes thrown out statewide for such reasons and that just hurts my heart. [NOTE: The Trib’s advice for mail-in ballots: Write down both your Texas driver’s license or Texas personal identification number and the last four digits of your Social Security number.]

Q: On Aug. 25, one of the most extreme abortion laws in the United States went into effect in Texas. This law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and supported by 98 percent of Republican allies in the Legislature including Rep. Anderson but opposed by nearly 80 percent of Texans, now bans abortions beginning at conception. State law can penalize doctors who perform abortions with life in prison, a $100,000 fine and loss of one’s medical license. There are no exceptions for rape or incest and an exception only if the pregnant patient faces “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by or arising from a pregnancy.” What is your idea of a fair, well-regulated abortion law in Texas that champions the life of the unborn and the rights of the woman carrying that life? I thought the 2013 state law banning abortions after 20 weeks was a good balance but friends on the left and right tell me that I’m wrong.

Shank: I come at this as a woman who has had health reproductive issues so that I’ve had to adjust both for myself and my disabled daughter who is 25. I would love to see us get to zero abortions because I hate abortions and that’s what my goal is — to have as few abortions as we can, and that is through prevention. Do you know that a hundred countries — but not the United States — allow women to get birth-control pills over the counter without a doctor’s prescription? In a lot of countries they’re available free. It’s a lot cheaper to buy birth-control pills than to raise a child. I’ve done both. I think when we’re looking at abortion, no woman gets up one day and says to herself, “I think I’ll do something today so I can go have an abortion.” I have never had an abortion and I was advised with all three pregnancies that we should consider it because of the high risk for Down syndrome. We turned it down. That’s one reason I think I am so qualified (to discuss the issue) because I’ve actually stared that question in the eye and had to make the decision whether or not to carry a pregnancy and I did. But I do think we need to focus on prevention. State Rep. Donna Howard has been a champion in the Texas Legislature in trying to get birth control like this. She has been fought and fought. I cannot wait to join her team. I also am concerned this law includes no exceptions for rape or incest and, I would argue, no exceptions for the life of the mother. A pregnancy would kill my daughter. I don’t want to stand in front of some doctor and read that [state law’s] language when his or her penalty, if he or she violates that language, is life in prison, a $100,000 fine and loss of a medical license. So I am a strong advocate for prevention, for all of our girls, and for education. Yet the Republican Party, in their platform, wants zero sex education — not even abstinence! So we have to change course and work on prevention and work on education because I think abortion, to use a quote from Bill Clinton, should be “legal, safe and rare.” And everything my opponent has done would torture the woman after she has become pregnant.

Q: Can you think of a single issue that might come in front of the Legislature where you might differ with your party?