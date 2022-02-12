Q&A with Josh Tetens: DA candidate stresses two-way street with police, deputies

Josh Tetens: Yes. A friend of mine put it succinctly just last night: “You’re looking at a community, you have law enforcement doing their job, and they can make all the arrests in the world — and if it all bottlenecks at the DA’s office, then those cases are dismissed and those individuals are released and back on the streets, so you just constantly have this revolving door. If you have a district attorney’s office that is proactive in working with law enforcement, you can address that.” Here in Waco unfortunately we have a lot of gang violence with shootings. Many of those individuals, we know who they are. Law enforcement knows who they are. It’s a matter of getting them charged with some crime — and you need to have a district attorney’s office ready and willing to prosecute those cases quickly and efficiently. That can have a result on the crime rate of a community.

Tetens: No, that is a process. I’d have to verify these numbers, it’s been a few weeks ago, but they had a hundred people in our county jail who had been there more than 500 days, sitting and waiting for trial. So they have been charged, maybe even indicted at this point, or they should have been. Now, some might be there on holds from other counties — we can think of various excuses and special circumstances — but even if you cut that number in half, it’s still too many. You have people sitting in jail, charged with a crime, yet not convicted. Just locking them up is not the solution. One the sheriff mentioned this week — the Weiss case, the Tradinghouse Lake case where the mother and baby were killed. That happened in November of 2017. He has been sitting in jail, charged with two homicides, since 2017. He has not seen the inside of a courtroom yet. It is not fair to him or the community to just lock him up and have him sit there without having his day in court. [NOTE: Christopher Weiss was jailed under a $1.5 million bond, charged with capital murder in the deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah. Both victims were shot in the head at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.] So we need to address that bottleneck at the district attorney’s office. We need to prioritize and move those cases. The jail should not just be a holding facility for people charged with a crime.