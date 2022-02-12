Q&A with Josh Tetens: DA candidate stresses two-way street with police, deputies

Local defense attorney Josh Tetens, 42, son of a law enforcement officer, is the challenger in the March 1 Republican primary election battle for McLennan County district attorney. Tetens, of the Bellmead-based Simer & Tetens law firm, touts his 15 years in criminal law — a strength he says District Attorney Barry Johnson lacks — as well as his endorsement by the Waco Police Association, Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County and Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. To quote the sheriff’s association: “Our citizens need a district attorney that will move forward with tough cases and show criminals that crimes will not go unpunished in our community instead of just dismissing cases. As district attorney, Josh Tetens will enforce the laws, work to protect the public and ensure the diligent pursuit of justice.” Tetens says his father told him when he began practicing law that “I’d never go wrong if I followed the Constitution, never stopped fighting to protect law and order, and backed the blue.” Tetens is president of the Bellmead Chamber of Commerce and Rapoport Academy Public School boards and serves as municipal judge in Golinda, a community of about 600 between Robinson and Chilton.
Question: One thing keeps coming up in this campaign — the role of law enforcement in crime prevention. Do you feel a district attorney’s office, here or anywhere, has a significant role to play in preventing crime?
Josh Tetens: Yes. A friend of mine put it succinctly just last night: “You’re looking at a community, you have law enforcement doing their job, and they can make all the arrests in the world — and if it all bottlenecks at the DA’s office, then those cases are dismissed and those individuals are released and back on the streets, so you just constantly have this revolving door. If you have a district attorney’s office that is proactive in working with law enforcement, you can address that.” Here in Waco unfortunately we have a lot of gang violence with shootings. Many of those individuals, we know who they are. Law enforcement knows who they are. It’s a matter of getting them charged with some crime — and you need to have a district attorney’s office ready and willing to prosecute those cases quickly and efficiently. That can have a result on the crime rate of a community.
Q: Is that a lock-’em-up mentality?
Tetens: No, that is a process. I’d have to verify these numbers, it’s been a few weeks ago, but they had a hundred people in our county jail who had been there more than 500 days, sitting and waiting for trial. So they have been charged, maybe even indicted at this point, or they should have been. Now, some might be there on holds from other counties — we can think of various excuses and special circumstances — but even if you cut that number in half, it’s still too many. You have people sitting in jail, charged with a crime, yet not convicted. Just locking them up is not the solution. One the sheriff mentioned this week — the Weiss case, the Tradinghouse Lake case where the mother and baby were killed. That happened in November of 2017. He has been sitting in jail, charged with two homicides, since 2017. He has not seen the inside of a courtroom yet. It is not fair to him or the community to just lock him up and have him sit there without having his day in court. [NOTE: Christopher Weiss was jailed under a $1.5 million bond, charged with capital murder in the deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah. Both victims were shot in the head at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.] So we need to address that bottleneck at the district attorney’s office. We need to prioritize and move those cases. The jail should not just be a holding facility for people charged with a crime.
In a lengthy interview with the Tribune-Herald, McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson, seeking reelection, touts his experience practicing law for 32 years; his willingness in 2018 to challenge a district attorney beleaguered by allegations of corruption and incompetence to the extent of arguably bungling prosecution of the high-profile 2015 Twin Peaks cases; and his vow to emulate his father by standing against the “good-ol’-boy network” he says has long operated in certain corners of McLennan County law enforcement “because that’s the easiest place to have corruption and illegality, in the district attorney’s office.”
Q: You announced your run for district attorney last May after you and your partner Michel Simer won acquittal for George McClain, who spent more than 800 days in jail before a jury cleared him of charges he stabbed another man in a fight over a woman. It was the first criminal trial in McLennan County in 14 months because of COVID-19 restrictions. You lambasted DA Johnson, saying: “Justice delayed is justice denied. Not only did George suffer, but so did McLennan County taxpayers. For the last year, the district attorney has avoided trials and they can no longer use COVID as an excuse. It’s time for a change, one that will ensure justice is served equally, efficiently and effectively.” Yet many jurors understandably feared close proximity with one another during a pandemic that packed hospitals and filled morgues. Jury trials shut down statewide. How is DA Johnson to blame?
Tetens: Bench trials were open and available that entire time and their office chose specifically to not have a bench trial under any circumstances for any case for anyone. [NOTE: A bench trial is one in which there is no jury and a judge decides the case.] So we were working, we were ready and willing as were the courts and the judges. They did not close the courthouse, just like they did not close the jail.
Q: Some might argue that Barry Johnson was voted into office in 2018 because of allegations of corruption and incompetence leveled at his predecessor, Abel Reyna, even though Mr. Johnson lacked significant experience in criminal law. Yet as a well-known attorney experienced in criminal law and a public servant in other areas, you decided to not enter the DA race when allegations were arguably more serious against then-incumbent Reyna. Many of us marveled at the stunning paucity of candidates from our legal community. Why did you not run in 2018 when the very best candidate was needed front and center?
Tetens: I would boil that down to political strategy at the time. Secondary to that would be finances. You had a candidate, Mr. Johnson, who came in very early in that process and loaned his campaign a significant amount of money. As you can imagine, in the political world for any other candidate, that brings you to pause: Can I compete with that financially? I cannot raise those kinds of funds. And then going back to the political side of things, a three-way race versus a two-man race also significantly changes the dynamics. If you want to attack and campaign against the incumbent — Mr. Reyna at the time — are you going to be splitting that vote between yourself and Mr. Johnson and ultimately getting the incumbent re-elected?
Q: Let’s turn to one of District Attorney Johnson’s remarks about you, raised at a forum mounted by the McLennan County Republican Club on Jan. 20: “Josh Tetens has spent his last 15 years using his best efforts to put child molesters, wife beaters, perverts and violent criminals back on the streets of Waco and McLennan County where they can continue to prey on you and your families. Luckily for our citizens, he’s not too good at what he does and his efforts usually end in failure and a jail cell for his clients.” Care to dissect that charge?
Tetens: Well, my first response would be that every person charged with a crime in the United States has a right to counsel. That is in our United States Constitution. And by somehow associating my representation of somebody for a crime with the crime itself is not only reprehensible but shows a complete lack of understanding of the criminal justice system. At no time in my life have I ever been accused of or charged with any of the crimes mentioned in any of the cases I’ve handled.
Q: Well, as you know, the district attorney repeated this.
Tetens: Yes. Now to follow up on dissecting this — he said I’m not very good at my job, so everyone goes to jail. So I guess I would respond with a question in return: Which is it? Am I so wonderful at my job that these alleged criminals are being released onto our streets or are they all going to jail because I’m not? I would probably further say that when it comes to dismissing cases, this district attorney’s office has — from the numbers I have seen and heard from judges and I have received personally on cases — dismissals have skyrocketed in the last three years compared to what they were in previous administrations. I don’t sign dismissals. The district attorney’s office signs dismissals. I do think I am good at my job. And I don’t think there’s much more of a conservative thing to do than to represent an individual who has been charged by the government to make sure the government actually does its job and has evidence to prove one guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Q: You have endorsements from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County, the Waco Police Association and the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, which is pretty remarkable. I have their statements, but is there one thing their concerns really boil down to?
Tetens: Communication. No. 1 is communication. I tell folks that sounds clichéd or cheesy, but I hear this every day. I heard it when I did my interviews [with members of the law enforcement groups]. Mr. Johnson, literally as a great example, did not show up to any of the interviews [with the law enforcement groups], and he was invited. I have talked with chiefs who have said, “I have never set foot in the DA’s office, I have never gotten a phone call from the district attorney.” [NOTE: A spokeswoman representing the Waco Police Department on Friday declined to discuss back-and-forth claims by the candidates.]
Q: But surely you’re hearing from assistant district attorneys on cases.
Tetens: No. And in relation to the dismissals, [law enforcement union officials] have told me, “Hey, we’re not going to get every case filed and indicted. Period. We understand. But why did [this case] get dismissed? Did we screw up? Did we not have probable cause? Did we fail to submit something?” One chief told me, “I went to the DA’s office. ‘Can I talk to someone?’ No was the answer.” So [it’s just] that blanket “we’re-not-going-to-tell-you, we’re-not-going-to-communicate-with-you.” I was sitting in court during one of the last things [District Judge Ralph] Strother did before retirement. I’m there on another case. He calls a case, not mine, and it was a motion to suppress. Any defense attorney can tell you motions to suppress just don’t get granted. Sometimes you file those as a “Hail Mary.” So he calls the case and says, “OK, state, call your first witness.” It’s normally the police officer. And [the prosecutor says], “Well, judge, I don’t see him.” [And the judge says,] “Well, do you want to step into the hall, do you want to call him, do you want a recess?” “No, I haven’t talked to him, judge. I don’t see him here and I haven’t talked to him.” “Have you talked to him about this case?” “Well, I sent an email that we had a hearing today.” “When did you send the email?” “Well, when it got set a few weeks back.” “Have you communicated further with him, followed it up?” “No, judge, haven’t had time.” Or whatever the excuse was. “Well, then I’m going to have to grant the motion to suppress. You don’t have a witness.”
Q: One happy development is that our police department is making inroads regarding mental health.
Tetens: I’m glad you brought that up because we have a fully funded, fully staffed mental-health court that’s just not being utilized and you have a district attorney’s office that’s not encouraging defendants to go through that program. They make it punitive: “If you want to go through the mental-health court program, it’s going to cost you more, it’s going to be longer, and you’re going to have to do more and you may be on probation longer — or we’ll give you time served.” [NOTE: While Judge David Hodges of the McLennan County Mental Health Treatment Court stresses that he cannot endorse a candidate in this race, he notes that, yes, mental-health treatments are a minimum of 12 months and that some attorneys nonetheless pursue this option in hope of treating clients regularly arrested for low-level criminal offenses.]
Q: Allegations suggest the DA’s office is relying on mental-health experts in some criminal cases but disregarding their expertise in others, and that the solution is either letting a jury decide mental-health cases or cutting them loose with time served and arguably sending them back into society without the treatment they need.
Tetens: All of that is true. To get into some legal weeds here, one of the things this DA’s office no longer does are NGRIs — “not guilty by reason of insanity.” I think this stems from the killing of the AT&T technician. They pled that NGRI but did so without communicating with the victim’s family. [NOTE: This involved the April 2016 killing of 61-year-old Kenneth Cleveland, of Hewitt, who suffered injuries from a blunt object, suffered “incised injuries” and was set on fire. Zachary McKee was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the gruesome death in 2019. Mr. Cleveland’s family voiced outrage at the case’s resolution, calling it “a big slap in the face.” Some attorneys claim the district attorney’s office has generally opposed NGRIs ever since.]
Q: Yes, the family went ballistic.
Tetens: Had you had an office that could explain it and prepare them for it — I mean, NGRI may say they’re not guilty, but they don’t get off. I mean, they’re institutionalized. And the DA’s policy now is, “Well, we got burned in that one case, so we’re not going to do it anymore, so we’re going to dismiss it, we’re going to let them go, we’re going to reduce the charge, whatever it takes, and move on,” because it [a mental-health case] is a lot of work. I am now on that mental-health docket wheel for the defense and it burns up more time than any first-degree felony case. You have to monitor these cases closely, constantly be in touch with family members. We had one where we were finally able to find a family member in Minnesota and worked with the courts and MHMR and got them a bus ticket and got them there, but it’s time intensive.
Q: Sheriff Parnell McNamara is quite your campaign advocate, to the degree some suggest he has stepped over the ethical line of mere political endorsement. Are you concerned as possibly the next top law enforcement officer of McLennan County that you might wind up unduly obligated to him if elected?
Tetens: No. What I’m obligated to do as district attorney is follow the law, enforce the law. The title does include “chief law enforcement officer,” so having a direct relationship with law enforcement is part of the job. It is the law enforcement officers on the ground who make the arrests and do the reports for the district attorney’s office to review, screen and ultimately potentially take to trial. I would not be obligated to any one individual — a sheriff, a chief, a certain officer — but they see and understand that the current district attorney’s office is dismissing far too many cases and, worse, they’re not communicating with law enforcement at all.
This interview with the Tribune-Herald Editorial Board was conducted by Editor Steve Boggs and retired Opinion Editor Bill Whitaker. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.