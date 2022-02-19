Q&A with Texas House candidate Angelia Orr: Activist touts strong support of public schools, rural values

Hill County Republican activist, former school trustee, former district clerk and businesswoman Angelia Orr, 52, is one of two Republicans competing in the March 1 primary election to serve as state representative of newly drawn Texas House District 13, which wraps around McLennan County but includes East Waco, eastern McLennan County south of West, Baylor University and parts of South Waco. It includes all of Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon counties. Orr has residential real estate interests in Central Texas; husband Will chairs the Hill County Republican Party. She touts her background as a former substitute teacher and strong advocate for public schools, including serving on the Itasca school board. She has served the Republican Party as an election judge, a precinct chair, a delegate to six state conventions and a member of her local Republican Women’s Club. She most recently served as district director for state Rep. Cody Harris.
Question: The other day the Republican National Committee issued a resolution condemning two members of its party for sitting on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that, to quote at least some of the defendants, sought to overturn 2020 presidential election results. The RNC censured these Republicans because “Representatives [Liz] Cheney and [Adam] Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Here and now, do you support or condemn this Republican National Committee resolution?
Angelia Orr: I do not believe politicians need to be censured by anybody other than the voters who voted them in.
Q: So you don’t agree that what we saw on Jan. 6 was “legitimate political discourse.”
Orr: I don’t agree with that.
Q: I notice you posted on Facebook about President Trump’s recent Texas rally in which he raised the idea of pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Now, as Congressman Pete Sessions notes, those matters are being handled presently by the federal courts. What do you think of the president’s idea of dangling pardons for these people?
Orr: Well, first, I posted that because [Republican Congressman] Roger Williams endorsed me for this office, and in support of him I posted a picture of him at the Trump rally [where the former president suggested pardons for Jan. 6 defendants]. So I was not there, I was campaigning that day. And as far as Jan. 6, I agree that’s going to have to be handled through the court system and you’re going to have to ask the other question again.
Q: Do you believe it’s appropriate to pardon these people?
Orr: I don’t.
Q: In announcing your run for the Statehouse in a new district, you declared: “I’m running for the Texas House of Representatives to serve as a strong voice for rural Texas. Our rural representation in Austin is declining, which is why I’m committed to standing up and fighting for the rural conservative values we hold dear. We’ve been blessed to raise our kids and build a business here, and I want future generations to have that same opportunity and quality of life.” I’ve followed the Texas Legislature for many years, particularly under years of Republican dominance, and I would argue that rural stretches in Texas have significantly gained favor while residents of metropolitan areas claim they’re not fairly represented. How is rural representation suffering?
Orr: You know, I think a lot of the urban legislators go to Austin and they got their people in mind and there’s just more of them than there are for rural people and so they make rules for cities and counties and schools that maybe work good at their scale but may be harder to implement on a small scale [in rural counties]. We have 13 school districts in Hill County, and as a school board member I saw a lot of those mandates come down and it was almost impossible for us to fulfill them as an urban school district might. That’s mostly what I see.
Q: Your district includes 60,600 residents of East Waco, an area heavily African American in demographic makeup, as well as the city of Marlin, where nearly half of the residents are African American. They may well demand other priorities from their representative. What do you, an avowed rural spokeswoman, offer them?
Orr: I’ve thought about this and I think as a woman I am looking forward to the opportunity of getting into those communities. I know they might not change and vote for a Republican, and that’s fine, but I think there’s a way for me to — I want to get to know what their concerns are if they’re different from ours. I would think that faith, family and education span all political parties.
Q: But is there any issue you think is important to African Americans in the state of Texas right now?
Orr: More so than?
Q: More so than us white people.
Orr: Well, I think they care about the border and they’re affected by property taxes just like we are.
Q: February routinely marks Black History Month, but Republican legislation banning critical race theory has fueled racial battles at some of our school board meetings. As a former board member of the Itasca Independent School District and a candidate for the Statehouse, I invite you to define critical race theory. [NOTE: The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund states that critical race theory “recognizes that racism is more than the result of individual bias and prejudice. It is embedded in laws, policies and institutions that uphold and reproduce racial inequalities. According to CRT, societal issues like Black Americans’ higher mortality rate, outsized exposure to police violence, the school-to-prison pipeline, denial of affordable housing and the rates of the death of Black women in childbirth are not unrelated anomalies.”]
Orr: Well, I can say I was not taught critical race theory and my adult children were not taught critical race theory, and really the only knowledge I have of it is what the news has provided.
Q: This is a major issue. You heard it brought up at the McLennan County Republican Women’s luncheon that you and I just attended. You say your children haven’t been taught it and you weren’t taught it, yet you aren’t sure what it is.
Orr: I have not been exposed to it, but I have read and learned about it recently as it’s come to light.
Q: So give me a definition.
Orr: OK … that basically people, Caucasian people, have benefited and have somehow indebted themselves … that our children today are unequal based on race relations of times past, and that our children today need to atone for that, our white children need to atone for problems that were caused 150 years ago to other races.
Q: Which of the following should not be taught in classrooms? Plessy v. Ferguson. Jim Crow laws. White supremacy movements in America including the Ku Klux Klan and the lynchings that marked much of our history right here in Central Texas. The “1619 Project.”
Orr: I think Jim Crow and white supremacy, those need to be taught. I’m not familiar with 1619.
Q: No less than the Rural Policy Research Institute recently determined rural Americans are dying of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of urban counterparts — a divide health experts say could widen as access to medical care shrinks for a population that tends to be older, sicker, heavier, poorer and less vaccinated. One solution: Ranchers, farmers and others who are leaders in their communities stepping up to reverse matters. The head of the National Rural Health Association says many rural communities are becoming “kill boxes.” Where do you stand on the entire COVID-19 culture wars over masking and vaccination?
Orr: I don’t have a problem with vaccines. I don’t like the idea of a vaccine mandate. In our community we had access to testing, we had access to treatment. I got COVID, I was able to get the antibody treatment at Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro within 24 hours of my diagnosis. I hope it is that way across the district. I don’t know that for sure.
Q: Brad Holland, chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party and a well-known and very respected physician, who spoke today at the McLennan County Republican Women function that you and I attended, has as a physician publicly encouraged everyone to go out and get vaccinated. He points out that this vaccine came from Operation Warp Speed, which President Trump created. Are you vaccinated and would you encourage people to get vaccinated?
Orr: I am and I do, but I also have friends and family who won’t. They have their reasons.
Q: What are their reasons?
Orr: Medical, other health issues being compromised in other ways.
Q: The other day I watched a State of the State message by the governor of our neighboring state, Oklahoma. He went 43 minutes and never mentioned the pandemic. Are we giving it too much attention or not enough attention or the wrong kind of attention, we being those of us in the media?
Orr: Let me answer it this way. My family, my husband, my son, my daughter — we didn’t miss any work except for when we were sick. Our companies didn’t shut down, our customers didn’t not need services. I do think there was a hype — not that it’s not a real thing but businesses closing, telling people whether their businesses are essential or not essential — I think some of that probably overstepped the lines.
Q: It seems to me that if we really want to get the economy back on solid footing, this isn’t going to happen until we get past the pandemic. We’re going to have more variants created, we’re going to have more people who can’t go to work, we’re going to have more businesses that can’t supply the goods and services we need. What is the solution?
Orr: I’m not sure there’s going to be an end. I think we may end up living with some form of this from here on out. We need to adjust our thinking and where we spend our time and how we spend our time. I don’t think we can sit back and wait for the “all clear.” I don’t think that’s coming. I mean, the problem I see from my perspective on the economy is that we paid people to stay home and that’s caused the minimum wage to go up.
Q: Recent estimates suggest Texas would receive federal funding between $5 billion and $6 billion annually if it expanded Medicaid. The state, meanwhile, would be responsible for 10 cents on the dollar, or $600 million to $700 million annually. A lot of wildcatters out in West Texas I know would say that’s a pretty good deal for Texas. Will you support Medicaid expansion or not?
Orr: You mean people who are eligible for it applying for it?
Q: The Republican Party has resisted expanding Medicaid in Texas. [NOTE: The editorial board paused very briefly to discuss how the Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid coverage to nearly all adults with incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level — $17,609 for an individual in 2020. If Texas were to expand its Medicaid program, 1,432,900 uninsured nonelderly adults would reportedly become eligible for coverage, 34 percent of the state’s uninsured nonelderly adult population.]
Orr: Would it take in illegal immigrants?
Q: Illegal immigrants don’t get Medicaid.
Orr: I’m not sure. I need to study that some more.
Q: Don’t you think you should be prepared for that? That’s a major question the Legislature faces regularly.
Orr: On Medicaid, federal Medicaid, at the [Texas] House level?
Q: Yes, the House and Senate level.
Orr: I’ll be prepared for it.
Q: Your resume states that you’ve been a delegate to six state GOP conventions. During that time, you’ve witnessed history. You’ve watched the Republican Party drift from the optimistic Ronald Reagan conservatism of the late 1970s and ’80s that also colored the administrations of both Bushes to a latter-day populism that embraces individual liberty at the cost of the public good and that touts white grievance. What happened that perhaps we journalists and political scientists missed? Why is the Republican Party the way it is now as opposed to the sunny Reagan tenor of the 1980s?
Orr: I think the Reagan Republicans still exist. They don’t make it to the state conventions. They’re running businesses, they’re teaching in our schools. The Republican convention takes place on weekdays in the summertime when people can’t or won’t take off to go. And so you’re left with other types of people that have interests.
Q: Would it be fair to describe those types as extremists or passionate?
Orr: I would say passionate. That’s probably a good way to describe them. Some might say there’s a radical fringe as well.
Q: That was the word I was looking for.
Orr: Over the years we have gone [to conventions] as election officials and we try to get our friends to come out. But our friends run businesses or are doctors. They have their livelihoods to take care of. And so we have wondered, Will and I, over the last few years: Maybe the Republican convention needs to look at how it is conducted. Maybe there’s a better way to get more involvement rather than having it be three days in San Antonio or three days in Houston or three days in Dallas.
Q: You’ve been in the Republican Party a long time, you’re running for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives and you’ll go to Austin if you win. Is there an issue you feel so strongly about that you might defy the wishes of your party?
Orr: I would say the most controversial thing I bring to the table is a passion for public education.
Q: Is it funding or that sort of thing?
Orr: I am not in favor of vouchers. If I’m going to have problems [with the Republican Party], that’s probably where I’m going to have them.
Q: State legislators this past year passed a proposition measure that, if approved by voters in May, would raise the state’s homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, netting the average homeowner about $176 in savings on their annual property-tax bill. The new proposal would cost the state more than $600 million annually if voters approve it at the ballot box. This tax relief will be paid for in the first year out of the state’s $4.4 billion surplus. But it hasn’t been made clear how the state will pay for this tax cut in the future. We lack a state income tax, yet some Texas lawmakers want to eliminate all school property taxes. How do we make up the money, given the wild unpredictability of state sales taxes?
Orr: If [defending] borders is first on the list [of Republican concerns], property taxes is certainly second. I think people are looking forward to that upper-level homestead exemption, but I don’t know that that’s going to outpace our appraisal rate. Now I’ve sat through enough commissioner court meetings to know that one year commissioners will squeeze the taxes but the appraisal goes up, and the next year the appraisals come down but the taxes go up. It’s a constant battle.
Q: You’re right, but do you have any solutions?
Orr: I don’t think an income tax is the solution. Consumption tax, sales tax — I know we already feel we pay so much in sales tax, but that may have to be part of the solution.
Q: A couple of sessions ago [2017], the Texas House Ways and Means Committee discussed getting rid of school property taxes. However, they figured out that to do it, they might have to have a sales tax of between 19 and 21 percent. Well, people are going to go ballistic if they face a 20 percent sales tax. [NOTE: One suggestion from Vance Ginn of the Center for Fiscal Policy, which functions under the right-wing Texas Public Policy Foundation, included a sales-tax scheme of 19.5 percent if current sales-tax exemptions are factored in.]
Orr: I don’t have a solution on that, but there has to be one. I mean, people retire and the owner comes out rightfully [angry] that they can’t pay their property taxes. I hear that everywhere I go. I heard it from my parents. I think it’s funny that young people buy a house and say, “I don’t have kids. Why am I paying ISD taxes?”
Q: So what do you tell them when they say that?
Orr: We all chip in. We all chip in for the betterment of the community.
Q: You’ve made clear your strong support for pro-life policies. What’s your take on the idea of Texans now being able to sue neighbors they suspect of helping facilitate an abortion? Senate Bill 8′s novel enforcement mechanism, crafted to shield the law from federal oversight, allows private citizens to enforce a six-week abortion ban through lawsuits with up to $10,000 in damages.
Orr: I would never fathom that as a mechanism to achieve what’s been achieved. But I like what it has achieved. It has definitely slowed down the rate of abortions in Texas. [NOTE: The Texas Health and Human Services Commission reports abortions statewide fell by 60% in the first month of the new law.]
Q: So the means justify the ends?
Orr: I think the court will determine that, but I would say from my perspective where we’re sitting, yeah.
Q: There has been talk of employing this mechanism to also restrict guns and voter suppression.
Orr: I think that’s up to the individual states, but I don’t think you’ll see that happen in Texas.
This interview with the Tribune-Herald Editorial Board was conducted by Editor Steve Boggs and retired Opinion Editor Bill Whitaker. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.
