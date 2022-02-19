Q&A with Texas House candidate Angelia Orr: Activist touts strong support of public schools, rural values

Q: Your district includes 60,600 residents of East Waco, an area heavily African American in demographic makeup, as well as the city of Marlin, where nearly half of the residents are African American. They may well demand other priorities from their representative. What do you, an avowed rural spokeswoman, offer them?

Orr: I’ve thought about this and I think as a woman I am looking forward to the opportunity of getting into those communities. I know they might not change and vote for a Republican, and that’s fine, but I think there’s a way for me to — I want to get to know what their concerns are if they’re different from ours. I would think that faith, family and education span all political parties.

Q: But is there any issue you think is important to African Americans in the state of Texas right now?

Orr: More so than?

Q: More so than us white people.

Orr: Well, I think they care about the border and they’re affected by property taxes just like we are.