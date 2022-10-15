Q&A with Texas House candidate Cedric Davis: Veteran says seeking consensus only way forward in uncivil times

Marlin City Manager, Desert Storm veteran, former police chief and former educator Cedric Davis, 55, is the Democratic candidate for state representative in newly drawn Texas House District 13 in the Nov. 8 general election. The district wraps around McLennan County but includes East Waco, eastern McLennan County south of West, Baylor University and parts of South Waco. The district includes all of Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon counties. Davis, an inner-city Dallas native who became city manager of Marlin in May 2019, lists among accomplishments serving as the first African American mayor of Balch Springs, a community southeast of Dallas. In 2018, he became the first African American candidate of a major political party to finish among the top three primary finishers in a nine-way Texas governor’s race. In this interview with Waco Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, he discusses continuing furor over racial injustice as a former law enforcement officer; controversy over critical race theory, even as the theory defies easy definition; the growing problem of voter suppression that snagged some local voters during the March 2022 primary election; and the troubling recourse to violence and threats amid political and economic disagreements in American society. To meet the candidate by video, visit wacotrib.com.

Question: Your resume states you’ve served as a soldier in Operation Desert Storm, as a law enforcement officer, as a FEMA emergency preparedness official and as a teacher. You’re now city manager of Marlin, a city of some 5,600 residents southeast of Waco in Falls County. This resume should give you a good idea of what works and what doesn’t in governance, including the chain of command in a functioning democracy. Putting those experiences together, what epiphany or insight has all this left you?

Cedric Davis: My epiphany is we stopped talking and communicating with each other. We’ve become so tribalized we can’t have a common-sense conversation without fighting. If we are all Americans in this great melting pot, we have to get back to communicating. Your neighbor and you, back in the day, spoke to each other. Y’all might’ve even switched sugar or something. Today, if your neighbor is a Republican and you’re a Democrat, you barely speak. I need to lead and set an example. I need to be able to negotiate and legislate and reach across the aisle because, first, as a legislator you’re just one vote, so you’re going to have to pursue collaboration and pick the things most important to your constituents. Those are the things you battle for at all costs. You negotiate, negotiate, negotiate.

Q: You’ve been in law enforcement. What’s the solution in terms of the racial injustice that caused so many people to erupt in summer 2020 after a long line of situations in which Blacks died at the hands of police officers under questionable circumstances? What is the message that earnest law enforcement officers and perhaps even communities of color must grasp if we’re to reverse this trend? Maybe that’s an unfair question, given that our state leaders haven’t addressed it so far.

Davis: No, I’ve been asked that before by Black Lives Matter, but that’s a long story. I’ll kind of give you what I gave them. They asked whether I was African American or Black. My answer: “Well, I’m going to give you a couple of answers and you tell me.” I’m a Black man who has to tell his son to put his hands on the steering wheel, even though his father has four stars on his collar. And it’s “Yes, sir,” “no, sir,” “yes, ma’am,” “no, ma’am.” I’ve told him, “I can always get you out of jail, but I can’t retrieve a bullet.” I’m a Black man who sits in a seat of power, so my own culture sometimes looks at me like I’m an Uncle Tom, even though I’m a very fair person and they don’t know me because I’m in a position (of authority). As I told them, I’m also a Black man who can get out and protest against the unjust things. So, I told them, you tell me: What am I? And they said, “Oh, gee, you’re the real thing!” And I said, “I’m going to tell you young brothers something: You guys, in so many instances when you go out and protest, people don’t listen because you can always protest but it’s all how you approach it. Get someone in your group, some individual who can withstand background checks, and have them get savvy in the political arena and have them fight your battles. It’s enough for you to get on buses in droves and vote. Put your person into office who is going to stand up for those values you’re fighting for.”

Q: You’ve indicated the issue of voter suppression ranks foremost with you. I followed in detail the crafting and revising of state election laws in 2021. What specific aspect of the new laws most concerns you?

Davis: They’ve made it even harder for our senior citizens to vote. They did things like removing drop boxes for ballots in Harris County. The way I look at it is, if we’re a system of democracy and everybody’s supposed to participate in this great experiment we’re having, why are we making it harder? Perfect example: A kid goes to college, the kid gets a student ID while going to college to get an education. Of course, he may not have a driver’s license. But that college ID says who he is. Yet the state of Texas says you can’t use that college ID to vote, even if they put a place to vote on the college campus. Yet everyone on campus knows who he is and he’s even got an ID to prove who he is. Now he can take his concealed handgun and go vote somewhere else. [NOTE: This is a reference to a state law that allows one to use a Texas handgun license but not a college student ID to vote. And as of 2021, anyone age 21 or older no longer needs a handgun permit to carry a handgun in public in Texas.] I mean, it’s like: “C’mon now, that’s really petty and picky.” To me, you’re stopping democracy that way. And elderly folks who can’t get out and vote like the rest of us but can still vote through the mail — now they’ve got to go through extra steps and some of them are 80 or 90 years old. That’s an undue burden when you heap these extra restrictions on them. Texas has just made it difficult for certain people and that has to change because not everyone is participating in democracy if you’re stopping them from voting.

Q: To a degree, you’re seeing the result of the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that mauled the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which previously required at least some level of federal pre-clearance for changes in election law or election protocols in states with racially discriminatory pasts, including Texas. As a Black citizen who fought for this country abroad as a soldier and helped secure the peace at home as a law enforcement officer, what do you make of all this? I mean, in the 1990s, I thought Texas and the United States were making a lot of progress toward racial equity.

Davis: I think it’s all about not really accepting changes. If you notice, a lot of older people are in these seats of power and they’re stuck in the past. They’re fearful that (in electing a person of color) something will be taken from them. And that’s not true. Most of us are trying to make a peaceful living and be happy in our lives. We’re not trying to take something from someone. That’s the biggest fear. I tell everybody this: Most politicians in Texas are going to give you three things: guns, abortion (bans) and defending the Mexico-Texas border so the Mexicans don’t come over and take over Texas. And that was proven when I went to a joint-party meet-and-greet in Mexia. I was the only (Black man) there. And those same three things came up. Now, when I got up there, my platform — I try to stick to six (messaging points). I don’t want to go to, say, 20 because that’s where you lose people in the messaging. I keep telling the party, “We can’t have 20 to 25 campaign points, we’ve got to narrow it to six,” because then people will listen to you. But at that meet-and-greet, it was abortion, abortion, and they’re going to take your guns, they’re going to take your guns and they’re going to take your jobs. Well, no, a lot of the people coming over here (as immigrants) are working in fields and construction and all those things most Americans don’t do or don’t want to do. Americans will do it but they don’t want to do it. My take is if (immigrants) do it legal and get the necessary documents to come to this country, welcome them because there’s plenty of jobs Americans simply don’t want to do.

Q: You came to my attention during the colossal failure of the state-run power grid during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Given the state of Texas clearly failed to tightly regulate its own power grid enough to winterize elements of it sufficiently, how did the state do in terms of aiding your constituents in Marlin during the weeklong freeze? [NOTE: The city of Marlin water system was damaged by a power outage that took out a compressor, leaving residents without water. Officials also discovered a 20-foot crack in a main pipe leading from the water plant.]

Davis: They’d get an “F” from me. All week they weren’t there. We in Marlin didn’t get any help. There were people across the country who helped us, but we didn’t get any help from the state of Texas till almost two and a half weeks later.

Q: But in fairness, did you try to contact anybody with the state, including the governor’s office?

Davis: We left plenty of messages. We called our state representative’s office. Of course, we didn’t get any response. Our mayor reached out to the governor’s office. We didn’t get any help. Like I say, about two, two and a half weeks later, we did and then they said they would send a shipment of water, some MRE (meals ready to eat), stuff like that, but by that time we had already made it past the crisis and were wheeling and dealing. I love this one story: When our water plant went down, we needed water. And the post office wasn’t serving, no FedEx, no nothing. And so someone up in Lewisville, some Joe Blow, just volunteered to meet us halfway with (parts for water plant repairs). So me and my chief, we jumped in his F-150 and we were sliding all over (icy roads). I said, “Dude, slow down!” And he was like, “Man, this is four-wheel drive!” And, well, I’m from the city so I ain’t used to all this stuff and this is country and he was getting into that four-wheel and sliding right up I-35. So we met up with this gentleman. We tried to give him some money but he wouldn’t take it. He would not take anything from us. He said, “I just want to see that water plant running again. I just saw y’all (through the news media) and I felt compelled to help.” [NOTE: Police Chief James Hommel and Davis also purchased cases of water for Marlin residents during the road trip.] And after that we had people from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Utah, all over, helping out. And we had so much food, water, clothes, baby formula, that we gave to the other small towns.

Q: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made assurances the electric grid will now hold in extreme weather, and it seemed to do so during one of the most searing summers this past July and August. Are you confident in the grid’s reliability?

Davis: Uh, it didn’t go down as bad as it did during the ice storm, but we’ve had outages.

Q: You described yourself as a guy from the city living in the country. Political scientists tell us the polarizing differences between Americans are as much about rural versus urban as Republican versus Democrat. What do rural folks not understand or appreciate about city folks — and what don’t city folks get and appreciate about rural folks? You’ve seen both sides.

Davis: In urban, everything is readily available. And you expect it to be there because you got billions and billions of dollars to ensure the infrastructure and everything else works. In rural settings, you don’t have all the infrastructure. You even have food deserts. If I’m in Dallas, I can go to any corner and get what I want. In Marlin I can’t do that, I have to drive to Waco to get something major I want — and even when I get to Waco, sometimes what I want is not here.

Q: But don’t rural folks understand that? Haven’t many of them made the conscious decision that they like the elbow room and simpler way of life? Why then hold it against city folk? In the rural stretches, you escape all the traffic and hassle.

Davis: Yes, but there are still amenities rural folks want such as water and streets without potholes. And they’d like to have a job that’s close. They still want great parks and sprinkle pads and pools for their kids. So some of those things that people like about the urban places, rural people want that too, but you don’t see all those things because of the cost. That’s one reason I’m running because they are somewhat neglected down in Austin (by state government). They really are. But everyone else looks to the needs of the urban areas first. Like I say, people in rural communities want some of those same amenities.

Q: Tell us a little about new Texas House District 13, which you hope to represent. Are you dealing with two different worlds or a lot of common priorities?

Davis: A lot of commonality. East Waco needs good homes, good housing, affordable housing. But so do the rest of the surrounding counties. They need affordable housing because the housing in their communities is dilapidated. And there’s no resources to replace them and put new houses in. And there’s not a lot of income out in the rural areas, just as there’s not a lot of income in East Waco. Decent affordable housing — that’s where there’s a commonality with rural because everyone wants good housing. And there are other things like water and fixing streets.

Q: Is that something the Texas Legislature should be more focused on?

Davis: I think so. Look at these community block grants. The state sends this money to the county, but the county does mostly county roads and bridges. They don’t do inner-city streets. The fixing of inner-city streets relies on your (property) tax rate, so if you’re in a poor community, (the revenue from) your tax rate isn’t very big, so you cannot fix streets. Marlin streets have been that way about 46 years. I think the last project from what I’ve been told was 1996 when they did like 16 streets. Well, that’s a long time. Now they’ve patched here and there, but the last major street project (was then). We just passed a $2.4 million bond for the streets here, but $2.4 million is not a lot of money for such a thing.

Q: We published a story that said COVID-19 vaccination rates in Marlin and Falls County were so low that people from elsewhere were coming from all over Texas to Marlin to get them.

Davis: Well, we were short on vaccinations initially. We were pretty limited to start (in early 2021) and every time you had a station set up to give vaccinations, they ran out. I don’t know what they told you, but I can only tell you what I went through.

Q: Well, what do you think the vaccination rate wound up being in Marlin?

Davis: Strictly in Marlin? I don’t know. Some people said they wouldn’t ever take it.

Q: You think about 50 percent?

Davis: I don’t believe we did. Many people were like, “I don’t know (about getting vaccinated), in 10 years I’ll get the jigs and jags or whatever.” It was just crazy such as, “Oh, you don’t know what the government is putting into your arm, it might have microchips!” I heard it all.

Q: The news media this summer watched a year’s worth of work and taxpayer expense by educators and historians on revising state social studies curriculum shot down over parental concerns over such things as “critical race theory.” Yet neither of the two so-called “critical race theory bills” passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 mentions “critical race theory.” What is critical race theory?

Davis: Critical race theory is something that college students have when they’re taking philosophy and things like that. The question is: “What is your theory on race?” And they give a set of ideas. Critical race theory is nothing real, it is basically what a person thinks when they’re taking a college course.

Q: Well, OK.

Davis: Well, it’s true, that’s what it is!

Q: Well, I would —

Davis: Now, in the last two years it’s been weaponized. That’s just me. Critical race theory being taught at the college level in your philosophy classes is just a way to engage the class in what they think about the history (of racism), so in the last couple of years it’s been weaponized, “Oh, they’re teaching your kids this and, oh, it’s going to offend this race of people.” It’s history, it happened, so why are you weaponizing history? That’s what critical race theory is.

Q: I understand it’s the study of systemic racism. It argues that racism is not necessarily prevalent because of someone like me and prejudicial views I might have, it’s actually baked into our laws and ordinances and traditions and norms so racism is more institutionalized than impulse. And that’s what I would suggest — and, yes, here I am a white guy arguing with a Black man about this. So set me straight!

Davis: You are correct that it is institutionalized in American history. It’s still institutionalized. It’s still about trying to put a new spin or a pretty bow on the worst thing that happened in history when, to me, the important question is: How can we prevent this from happening in the future? How can we make relationships better? How can we make our institutions better? History is your blueprint to the future.

Q: What’s the most interesting encounter you’ve had with a constituent on the campaign trail?

Davis: Believe it or not, since I’ve been in Marlin and Central Texas, I’ve been threatened to be lynched five times. One was on TV. It was during a town-hall meeting because we were going to bring in a small rocketship company to Marlin and some people in the county didn’t want it. [NOTE: This is a reference to discussions in summer 2021 for an X-Bow Systems Inc. rocket-testing site in remote Falls County.] Some words were exchanged and some guy says, “Well, we need to get a rope for you.” He said they needed to get a rope, “you communist,” and then he told the owner of the company, who was from San Francisco, “We know you’re one of those sweet boys from the way you part your hair.” This was all on TV, all on camera. Believe me, we called the FBI and there’s a file on both me and the mayor (concerning threats) if something happens. But some people asked me, “With all that going on, do you feel safe? Why do you put yourself out there knowing you’re at risk?” And I said, “Because I love you.” They looked at me like I was crazy.

Q: What other reasons prompted individuals to threaten you? OK, one was about bringing in a new industry, the way McGregor did with great success and pride in SpaceX.