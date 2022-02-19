Q&A with Texas House candidate Dennis Wilson: Longtime lawman leads Texas in mental-health solutions

Wilson: Obviously, water is an issue. Everybody wants to talk about water and the lack of water and where is our water reserve and how are we to supply water in the future. It’s always critical we talk about water issues. And I don’t care where you go, everybody loves their little school district and wants to contribute to their little school district. Education of our children is critical. The future of our country boils down to our children, what we educate them, and how we educate them and prepare them for what’s ahead. So I think you have to have an emphasis on what we’re doing in our educational system and how you get support, particularly at the state and federal levels, as well as at the local level. I mean, you guys already know this, but I read a statistic the other day that said that at the five-year mark you have young teachers leaving the education system in droves. And I understand that because I look at the law enforcement side of it — particularly in rural areas — and I’m concerned about where our next level of law enforcement is coming from. Law enforcement people are not lining up to go to work in the rural areas. And you have the same thing in our county jail. It’s very hard to get people to go into the professional officer business.