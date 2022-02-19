Q&A with Texas House candidate Dennis Wilson: Longtime lawman leads Texas in mental-health solutions

Retired Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson, 66, is one of two Republican candidates competing in the March 1 primary election to serve as state representative of newly drawn Texas House District 13. The Groesbeck native touts 46 years in law enforcement, including presidency of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas and his 2013 appointment by Gov. Rick Perry to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. More recently, Wilson has led the Texas Joint Committee on Access and Forensic Services, a group of advocates, law enforcement representatives and policy experts tasked with addressing colossal mental-health needs in Texas by pressing state leadership to provide more mental-health beds statewide rather than abandoning troubled individuals in need of treatment in county jail cells. He also serves on the Heart of Texas Region Mental Health Mental Retardation Center Board of Directors, helping steer development of an ambitious new mental-health crisis facility on a six-acre Southwest Waco site serving McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties.
Question: This could be a painful question: Are you or have you ever been affiliated with the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association? [NOTE: This is an anti-government political organization of local law enforcement officials in the United States who contend that federal and state government authorities are subordinate to the authority of county sheriffs and that sheriffs can decide which laws qualify as constitutional rather than the judiciary.]
Dennis Wilson: I don’t have a membership with them. I know who they are. There have been discussions while I was sheriff a number of years ago about being able as a sheriff to enforce our oath of office, which was to support the Constitution and the laws of this state and the United States. As a sheriff, I would never back away from our constitutional responsibilities to protect and defend the Constitution and what’s in the Constitution.
Q: In other words, if Congress passes something, that’s the law so far as you’re concerned.
Wilson: That was my oath to stand and protect and defend the Constitution and the laws of this state and the United States. My, these are hardball questions.
Q: Tell us a little about new Texas House District 13, which you hope to represent.
Wilson: Well, it’s a unique and large district. It includes Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Leon, Freestone, Falls and the eastern portion of McLennan County. It’s really interesting how the lines were drawn, particularly into McLennan County, and how the population there had to be moved around to accommodate redistricting. It’s 74 percent Republican. It’s a rural county, and I love rural, I love living in rural areas and I don’t want to live in the big city. However, we also know we’re living in changing times and we’re seeing the makeup of our communities change dramatically. I believe the state has a population of 29 million and it continues to grow daily. People are moving to our state and it’s having a tremendous effect on what we do at the state level. It has an effect in your local communities. A lot of our younger people want to make money and they have to get away from their hometown basically to be able to make a decent living. It comes down to local economics — what you pay and what you get paid.
Q: So what are some issues folks in our rural stretches face?
Wilson: Obviously, water is an issue. Everybody wants to talk about water and the lack of water and where is our water reserve and how are we to supply water in the future. It’s always critical we talk about water issues. And I don’t care where you go, everybody loves their little school district and wants to contribute to their little school district. Education of our children is critical. The future of our country boils down to our children, what we educate them, and how we educate them and prepare them for what’s ahead. So I think you have to have an emphasis on what we’re doing in our educational system and how you get support, particularly at the state and federal levels, as well as at the local level. I mean, you guys already know this, but I read a statistic the other day that said that at the five-year mark you have young teachers leaving the education system in droves. And I understand that because I look at the law enforcement side of it — particularly in rural areas — and I’m concerned about where our next level of law enforcement is coming from. Law enforcement people are not lining up to go to work in the rural areas. And you have the same thing in our county jail. It’s very hard to get people to go into the professional officer business.
Q: Your district includes 60,600 residents of East Waco, an area heavily African American in demographic makeup, as well as the city of Marlin, where nearly half of residents are African American. They may well demand other priorities from their representative. What can you offer constituents who may not be white and rural?
Wilson: I strongly believe this and this is the way I have always operated. I believe we all serve one God. He made us all. I never look at color when I deal with people and their problems. I don’t care what color you are because we’re all God’s people. You have to be willing — and I am — to sit down and talk to people, no matter where you come from, and try to find out what the problem is and what the issue is, and then see if you can find a workable solution. I understand a lot of contributing factors come into play, especially when you start talking about equality, income, education. I mean, any number of issues may come into play that you have to weigh in gauging what’s going to be best for everybody.
Q: February marks Black History Month, but Republican legislation banning critical race theory has fueled racial battles at some of our school board meetings. As a candidate for the Texas Legislature, can you define critical race theory? [NOTE: The Brookings Institution says critical race theory “does not attribute racism to white people as individuals or even to entire groups of people” but states that U.S. social institutions such as the criminal justice system, education system, labor market, housing market and health-care system are “laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race. Sociologists and other scholars have long noted that racism can exist without racists.”]
Wilson: I’m going to claim a lot of ignorance on what you just said. I only know the top part of what they’re doing on CRT. It’s my understanding critical race theory is we as one race are responsible for the shortcomings and the bad things that happened years and years ago, and I’m told that the students in our school districts are being taught that we’re the bad guys. I mean, you’re talking about our history and we should learn from our history and move on. I don’t think we should go back in history and try to make us the bad guys. I don’t know the correct way to say it. Do you know what I mean?
Q: Well, should —
Wilson: If I truly understand the definition of critical race theory promoted at the legislative level — if that’s what is taught in schools, then I think we should retool that and go a different direction. I think history is very, very important and we should learn from it and make corrections in our history. If we make errors in history, then we should make corrections in history. But history is history, and you have to be able to learn from your mistakes so you cannot go back to a bad period or do things that aren’t [appropriate].
Q: I’ve spent more than a few hours listening to testimony on critical race theory at the state legislative level. Some of the folks testifying feel the problem is we’re teaching history that is not completely accurate. For instance, what was the cause of the Civil War?
Wilson: Well, the Civil War was about slavery, trade.
Q: Do you believe we should teach about white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan? Of course, we have a lynching history here in Waco and we’re not proud of that.
Wilson: That’s a bad part of history that’s out there and so if we say we’re going to teach about that, how are we going to teach about it? I’m not in the education part of it.
Q: But how do you think we should teach about it? Do we just ignore it?
Wilson: I don’t think you can ignore it. That’d be sweeping it under the rug. But I don’t think when you’re teaching it we need to point out that our [generation is] responsible for what another did. That makes me a bad guy because some guy was in the Klan and did something [wrong]. I wasn’t there and I didn’t have a chance to pull him off to the side and say, “You can’t do that.” I don’t want to be blamed, and I certainly don’t want my children or grandchildren to look at me one day and say, “Well, you’re the cause of that.” That’s a sad part of our history that happened. And I don’t think you should ignore that, but I don’t think you should be teaching it to the point of saying that it’s my fault that it happened and I’m the bad guy because it happened. And I’m talking about me as a citizen today.
Q: I compliment you on your work with the Texas Joint Committee on Access and Forensic Services, helping bolster the Texas Health and Human Services mental-health mission. You were pretty angry recently when you stated before the HHS commission: “As of [Jan. 24], there were 2,127 individuals sitting in county jails court-ordered by a district judge to receive state services. The workforce at the county level is getting weaker and weaker and weaker, and when they bring them to the back door of the county jails, we cannot say no, they have to come into our county jails. And I’m telling you up front, the system is going to break soon because the counties can’t find the employees … to give the services that are court ordered from the state.” What on earth is the problem with the Texas Legislature in adequately funding expansion of mental-health services?
Wilson: First, the last couple of sessions we’ve begun to make movement in the right direction because we’re starting to appropriate funding. However, that funding is never enough to do the total job. The crisis is in availability of [mental-health] treatment beds. The state of Texas has only 2,300 beds total in the state hospital system. And on any given day, 30 to 35 percent of those beds are offline due to maintenance or staffing issues. You also have a certain number of beds occupied 10 years or longer by someone in the state hospital. And there’s no step-down facilities — that is, no way to transition some of them out of the state hospital system.
In the criminal justice system, we deal with people we see over and over and over. Once we finally identify a person as someone needing mental-health treatment — and I’ve been preaching this sermon many years — well, we’re doing it backwards in Texas and we’re doing it backwards in the United States. We put these people in our county jails, they stay there a year, a year and a half, two years, and we finally get them through the criminal justice system. And guess what? Within a matter of months, they’re right back in the system because we haven’t done anything other than cost our counties millions of dollars because these people are simply housed in our county jails. What bothers me is that everybody I run into who suffers a mental-health crisis is a human being. They don’t have a lot of voices telling their stories. A lot of these people have nobody to stand up and speak for them. I’ve always prided myself as the guy who stands up in defense of them. I want to be the guy who gets them the help they need because I’ve seen what happens.
If you’ve ever been to the county jail and seen somebody who has deteriorated [mentally] right before your eyes, if you spend 12 hours a day, five days a week with these people — I’ll tell you, your heart will break. And there’s this: It costs about $600 a day to keep someone in a state mental hospital and on average it’s about $100 a day [to keep someone in county jail]. So do you think the state of Texas is not in favor of saving a ton of money by keeping them in county jail as opposed to putting them in a state hospital when the local county taxpayer is paying the bill for that person in county jail? Maybe that’s not important. But here we have these people in jails and being denied medical treatment — I mean proper behavioral health-care treatment in a state facility to address serious mental-health needs. Instead we let them deteriorate in our county jails. What’s fair about that? Well, here’s the answer: There’s nothing fair about that.
Q: Well, what —
Wilson: Our county jails can never say no and that’s because we’re on the receiving end of what’s happening on our streets. The police departments get a call about someone who’s having a [mental-health] crisis, but they can’t take them to a proper facility [treating mental-health issues] because there are [so very few] facilities. Sometimes if they’re having a mental-health crisis, you can sit in an emergency room for days waiting for a bed to become available. And so the next best thing is, “Oh, well, we’ll just charge ol’ Bill with criminal mischief or criminal trespass and throw him in the back door of the county jail and drive off.” And now the sheriff’s got him. And he can’t get rid of him.
Q: This highlights a major gap between what law enforcement sees and what our state legislators are doing and not doing in Austin. Our community leaders hoped our state legislators [Republicans Charles Anderson and Brian Birdwell] could press into reality an ambitious plan to turn the abandoned, 14-acre Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center campus in North Waco into a state-run, 339-bed mental-health hospital for patients whose treatment is almost complete. Why did that die?
Wilson: Want me to shoot straight? That was an act of political failure in Austin because money was appropriated for that to move forward partially and then somewhere in the mix it got rerouted. That had to be a decision made over at Texas Health and Human Services about how they were going to distribute the money they got from the Legislature. And that’s been one of my concerns for a long time.
Q: And this would have been a step-down facility, which is what you say we need.
Wilson: Listen, we have a lot of good things going on with our local mental health authority, MHMR. We just changed the name of it. I sit on that board as well and have for years and we’ve rebranded. We’re trying to change our image in the community. [NOTE: The new name is Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.] I want to make sure people in McLennan County reading this know we have here a very supportive county commissioners court and city council turning wheels every day to try to make our region the best it can be in this matter. We’ve bought property out in the industrial park and we’re going to build a new [mental-health] crisis hub. [NOTE: As the Trib has reported, this effort would involve a complex of buildings at 6400 Imperial Drive providing a range of specially integrated services for people with mental-health problems, including referrals, a 16-bed facility for overnight or short-term stays, counseling and more.]
Q: Given your concern for your fellow human being, is Medicaid expansion something you favor in Texas?
Wilson: I’m certainly no expert in it, but Medicaid expansion would allow you to bring more people in and more services such as treatment and medication and that kind of thing. Here’s the deal: If you came to me and said, “I have a mental-health situation or someone in my family does, and I need help,” I haven’t got anywhere to send you unless you’ve got insurance. If you’ve got insurance, I can find you a place to get help. But if you come in off the street, you don’t have any insurance, and if you’re counting on the state, you’re limited [in options], very limited, on where you can go for help.
To me, expansion would be a good thing simply because you would broaden availability of services, particularly for people who don’t have anything, who don’t have any insurance, yet end up going to places where you and I still wind up paying for their health care [through higher medical bills and insurance premiums]. I know I’m going to get into trouble for saying this — I understand I’m not supposed to say it — but I can’t. I’m sick of it because I think people are human beings and it’s hard for me to turn my back on a human being when they’re lying on the floor and need help. How do you walk away from that? I’ve dealt with thousands of people with mental-health crises. I have never, ever, ever had to ask that woman or that man, “How did you vote in the last election?” I’ve never asked that question and I shouldn’t have to ask that question.
This interview with the Tribune-Herald Editorial Board was conducted by Editor Steve Boggs and retired Opinion Editor Bill Whitaker. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.
