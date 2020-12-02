Donald F. Kettl: Getting vaccines into our arms will require big changes in Texas

Second, there’s the what: What vaccine gets distributed? At least four others are in the final testing stages. But in a state like Texas, the choice of vaccines is especially tricky. The Moderna vaccine needs storage like the regular flu vaccine, and we already have networks to get that around the state. But the Pfizer vaccine is much trickier. It has to be shipped and stored at temperatures nearly 100 degrees below zero, and it’s going to be shipped in boxes with 1,000 to 5,000 doses. Several companies, such as United Airlines and UPS, are stepping up to help distribute the vaccine, but logistical hurdles remain.

There are about 1,000 Texas towns with populations of fewer than 5,000. Getting the Pfizer vaccine to communities without wasting it will require extraordinary cooperation among communities in a region, since there are many towns that would not be able to use 5,000 vaccines in a short time — and meet the who-gets-it-first standards. That’s just part of the logistical mega-challenge we face.