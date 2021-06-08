LETTERS: '1619 Project' presents more complete view of history

Thanks to the Waco Trib for the excellent coverage of MCC baseball’s historic national championship win at the 2021 NJCAA World Series. Though MCC has been to the World Series a number of times, but it has been 38 years since they won the championship in 1993. Because most local news coverage emphasizes four-year college athletics or local high school athletics, many in community and junior college communities don’t recognize the work and commitment of community college athletic departments, student athletes and the athletes’ parents in making an incredible accomplishment like this possible.

MCC had a run of 23 straight win this season, including the World Series run. Can you imagine the work these students had, keeping up their GPAs with classes under COVID-19 protocols, attending practice, working out and winning games with miraculous batting, world-class pitching, eye-opening catching and mind-boggling defensive action?