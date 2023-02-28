Look in, not up

Who is really at fault for the Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States from coast to coast? There are a number of individuals who bear some responsibility. However, some of it rests with we the people.

For the past 10 years, the U.S. has purchased an annual average of $355 billion more in goods from China, than it has purchased from the US. This is the U.S.-China annual trade deficit. Thus, over the past 10 years we have bought from China $3.5 trillion more than it has bought from the U.S.

Thus, we the people, through our purchases, are funding a lot of China’s operation. Next time you go to the store and purchase some items look to see where they are made. Now who is funding much of China’s operation?

As a side note, the Congressional Budget Office projects that just the interest due on the U.S. national debt will reach $640 billion in 2023.

So, who has a spending problem, we the people, our elected congressional officials, or both?

Don Hardcastle, Waco

Glad you liked it

Thanks for the wonderful, eye-catching article announcing the plans to build a park with a lake somewhere inside the city [“Lake on Waco Creek,” Feb. 26]. Long, long overdue.

And thanks for giving me a reason to actually read a front page or even back to middle page article in your miserable to pathetic newspaper.

I’ve often wondered why Waco Creek goes overlooked and discounted, as if its not even there.

This is something that other cities across the U.S. do. Now if we could only get a few concerts a year and maybe a minor-league baseball team.

Hopefully the city movers and shakers will go full speed on this one.

Kenneth Dew, Waco

Trash mentality

I am so proud of the people who clean up Lake Waco every month [“Lake cleanup on a roll”, Feb. 26]. I wish I were young and strong enough to do it.

I am so ashamed of Waco, really, at the mentality of people who throw out trash rather than take it home or to a trash can. Have they no common sense, no caring about their town, their state? I wonder how they were raised.

I read that in Japan after every sporting event or concert, the public picks up their trash and puts it into the trash can. What is wrong with our society that we don’t care about our town or state? It saddens me.

I live near an open field across from a beautiful city golf course with a beautiful creek and wildlife, but the trash there is terrible. It was mowed yesterday and the mower just went over all the trash. I pick up as much as I can, but I am ashamed of the owner of this lot for allowing it to look like it does.

Please, Waco, we live in a beautiful city that has so many visitors, is so unique, has a beautiful waterway that is full of trash, and the highways and roads in town have the same trash, never picked up for months — especially Highway 84.

I love Waco and I hope many of you will join me in picking up our trash and others’ until we get where we all will do it. I hope!

Linda Whittredge, Waco