Immigration plan

I have a friend who is quite conservative. He asked the following: “Why not just open the safer border bridges and let everyone flow in? The deserts and the river are dangerous.” He was, of course, being sarcastic.

Actually, something like that has some merit. Please consider something rather different than the typical, scoffing conservative response. All I ask is that you read with an open mind.

Gov. Greg Abbott has spent $4 billion but failed to keep immigrants out. Funding is therefore no problem — we just redirect what we are already spending. Also, historically, you can’t keep large groups of migrants from crossing borders. I could give you many examples, but just think of the last days of Rome. When the Romans lost, they lost “bigly.” So, we make a few stations and we allow crossings (sort of like we do now). People get fingerprinted, retinas photographed and a health check is performed, rather like the 1800s and 1900s but with newer technology.

We set up a fair process, but on our terms. Over the course of, say, six weeks, (1) we give lessons on our laws, (2) Social Security, (3) parts of the country where workers with their skill sets might get a job, and (4) driver’s licenses. At the end of the road, (5) citizenship is a possible reward, but it will cost some money

Why all this? (1) Lesson on laws: If people have to come in as “illegals,” what possible motive do they have for respecting our laws, especially if they don’t know them? However, if they come in as immigrants, they will talk to police about crimes they see, provided they don’t face deportation. They have the basic capacity to be good citizens. (2) We have had a country for years with too many elders and not enough earners to secure Social Security benefits. Properly registered wage-earners would cure this problem. (3) Act like an employment office. I have heard conservatives complain that “people just don’t want to work.” With unemployment at 3 percent, a 60-year low, more labor would be a good thing. (4) Driver’s licenses: Of all the suggestions, this is the easiest to explain. You’re going 70 mph down a road. Do you want the guy behind you and the guy approaching you to have a driver’s license? (5) After a period of time — five years, or seven years, whatever — citizenship ought to be a possibility. Why? Well, simple fairness, for one thing. However, by that time the immigrants will have shown their character. If they are criminals, tattoo them, chip them and send them home. I hope that citizenship requires study and about a $2,000 processing fee. People prize what they work for.

Now, if you 100 percent disagree with what I have written above, I do hope we can agree that razor traps underwater for humans only committing a misdemeanor (who are also desperate and usually hungry), in a broken system that almost always lets people in anyway, is just an inhumane, unchristian idea. We are better than that.

David Mosley, Waco