LETTERS: A local physician balances our liberties with our cherished lives

Viral insanity

I’ve been caring for children for practically all of my life as a pediatrician. The practice of pediatrics is quintessentially the maintenance of good health by the prevention of injury and disease. And that’s why I find it so disheartening in these days of COVID-19 to see such disregard by many members of society for the safety and well being of 1. themselves, 2. their families, 3. their friends, 4. their neighbors and 5. their coworkers when they choose to eschew the simple act of caring by wearing a mask. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver only this week said the average number of new daily cases is rising to 73. “If we continue to have that many new cases,” he said during a press briefing, “we are going to see far too many Central Texans hospitalized, far too many Central Texans on ventilators and far too many Central Texans die of this disease.”