LETTERS: A local physician balances our liberties with our cherished lives

Viral insanity
I’ve been caring for children for practically all of my life as a pediatrician. The practice of pediatrics is quintessentially the maintenance of good health by the prevention of injury and disease. And that’s why I find it so disheartening in these days of COVID-19 to see such disregard by many members of society for the safety and well being of 1. themselves, 2. their families, 3. their friends, 4. their neighbors and 5. their coworkers when they choose to eschew the simple act of caring by wearing a mask. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver only this week said the average number of new daily cases is rising to 73. “If we continue to have that many new cases,” he said during a press briefing, “we are going to see far too many Central Texans hospitalized, far too many Central Texans on ventilators and far too many Central Texans die of this disease.”
I’m reminded of my early years in pediatrics when the use of car seat belts was being touted but not required. A young pediatrician, Dr. Robert S. Sanders, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, began a campaign to require (imagine that!) infants and children be restrained in specially designed car seats and to use their seat belts. It took several years for Tennessee to pass this into law, but the effect it had was eventually noted, after several years, by the nation as a whole. Car seats for the young, and seat belts for all, are now mandated by law in every state of the country. In Waco, we can thank Dr. James W. “Bill” Ferguson, a pediatrician, for encouraging their use. Countless lives have been saved and many serious injuries averted by their use.
What was the “science” behind this? There were no laboratories, no microscopes, no re-agents, no computers. Yes, physicists were able to measure the fatal force of a head going through the windshield during a head-on collision, but by and large this culminated because of the simple effect of observation in putting two and two together.
The same should be true today with COVID-19. We should have learned from past experience from the Spanish flu of more than 100 years ago when several communities were for the most part spared because astute clinicians realized the value of avoiding crowds and covering the face. Of equal importance, local officials were not afraid to set rules for and impose penalties on those who violated safety measures to protect everyone from one another. Now we’re told by at least some passing for leaders that our individual liberties are at stake because our favorite eatery or watering hole might be closed or employees of our major purveyors of essential items are allowed to ask a family of five to take some of them out of the store or for the head of the family to wear a mask.
We’re also assured that we’re nearing the end of this pandemic, that we will soon have a vaccine to protect us, that “magic bullets” are in the pipeline, so we have little to fear. There’s no need to close schools, we can worship where we please, we can fill our stadiums and we can respect our departed at their funerals. We just need to be a little patient. That’s just what we need: more viral spread, more patient patients.
We have some catchy slogans for car safety: “Click it or ticket.”
How about this one: “Mask it or casket.”
Harvey Spark, M.D., Hewitt
