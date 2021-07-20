LETTERS: A nod to the white Europeans who made society better

Those teaching history should present the fact that we are flawed characters, living in a sometimes violent and uncaring world. Our faults haunt even our best efforts to be God-like. Great men and women like Jefferson, Kennedy, King, Chavez, Ginsburg and Tubman all were afflicted by the inherent weaknesses of the human race. Thank God, or Allah, or some six-headed elephant in Sri Lanka, that a group of old “white men” got together, 245 years ago, and argued until the most liberating documents in history were completed. Those bigots, misogynists and slave owners stumbled onto a plan for a government that could resist even the worst tendencies of humanity. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are inspired documents that stand independent of their authors.

The United States is the highest iteration of the advancement of civilization. It is a miracle of cooperation and tolerance that will continue to advance, unless it is fundamentally changed. The Americas might have lingered in a state of violent, stone-age tribalism without the benefits of a highly developed European culture. Teach the truth, teachers.

Bobby Jack Blain, Woodway

