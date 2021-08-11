LETTERS: A side order of fellowship, and being enough

Precious encounter
Recently my husband and I stopped by Long John Silver’s in Temple. We came away with a rich serving of fellowship on the side.
Betty was her name, a beautiful African American customer in front of us at the counter. Actually the swirl of her steel-gray hair and chic design of her brown pantsuit merited my unrestrained — and vocal — admiration. Stylish she was! Before long our girl talk had taken us to places of unforeseen fun. She laughingly called us lovebirds, mentioning her own 52-year marriage to the man beside her (who silently enjoyed his shrimp and chips). Her eyes teared to hear another love story, wherein our respective 59-year marriage mates had been called to heaven. How God’s gracious design subsequently had surprised two lonely Christians with a rare brand of marriage we term “extra innings.” Thus the unexpected blending of four believers’ souls culminated finally as Betty braked on the parking lot and called from the driver’s window: “God bless you two. And remember we love you!”
Until Long John’s menu offers Oreo cookies for dessert, I’ll enjoy the sweetness of God’s own perspective of “racism.” From third-grade Sunday school I yet hear his echo: “Red and yellow, black and white. They are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
Kay King-Hill, Eddy
Defiance warranted
I’m glad to see Dallas ISD has temporarily decided to require face masks for students and staff, defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order which bans mask mandates. School districts required masks the entire year last year.
Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa found this necessary to protect children from COVID-19. Dallas ISD argues the governor’s order “does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students.”
Prohibiting school districts from requiring children to wear masks is in no way related to protecting public health. As such, I believe it exceeds the scope of the governor’s emergency powers to protect public health. The effect of implementing that order is actually contrary to public health. It’s like telling the fire department to put out fires as long as it doesn’t use water to do it.
I believe other school districts should study the Dallas ISD mask policy and seriously consider applying it. Additionally, parents should organize with one another to ensure maximum usage of masks by students. That would help students overcome the peer pressure to conform.
Charles Reed, Waco
She was enough
Well, the Olympics will be remembered for several reasons: COVID-19, empty stadiums and outstanding performances by various athletes over the world. However, l am hoping the major memory for us is the changing attitude related to mental illness, specifically depression — acceptance that none of us are perfect, even those among us who are at the top of our games.
There was more than one example of this overt contradiction, of not being worthy unless you won, but the athlete who most directly addressed this thinking was Allyson Felix. She summed it up in her statement that she “was enough,” that her worth was not tied to if she won or lost. Such freedom and honesty. Yes, still try to do your best, but don’t let fear be the driving motivator. A message for all of us.
Nancy Marquis, Waco