LETTERS: A side order of fellowship, and being enough

Precious encounter

Betty was her name, a beautiful African American customer in front of us at the counter. Actually the swirl of her steel-gray hair and chic design of her brown pantsuit merited my unrestrained — and vocal — admiration. Stylish she was! Before long our girl talk had taken us to places of unforeseen fun. She laughingly called us lovebirds, mentioning her own 52-year marriage to the man beside her (who silently enjoyed his shrimp and chips). Her eyes teared to hear another love story, wherein our respective 59-year marriage mates had been called to heaven. How God’s gracious design subsequently had surprised two lonely Christians with a rare brand of marriage we term “extra innings.” Thus the unexpected blending of four believers’ souls culminated finally as Betty braked on the parking lot and called from the driver’s window: “God bless you two. And remember we love you!”