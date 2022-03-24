LETTERS: Abbott's border boondoggle, TSTC troubles, Supreme Court hearings draw fire

Construction lab

I was dismayed to read in Thursday’s paper of the failed safety inspections in TSTC’s newest dorm, resulting in its closure and affecting around 200 students. However, as l have always believed, something can be learned from everything — good or bad.

TSTC is an educational facility with several programs focused on construction skills. Perhaps this unfortunate situation can be turned into a real-life lab for students to learn what not to do, and how to correct these types of mistakes for their future careers? Everybody wins.

Nancy A. Marquis, Waco

Whatever she says

During the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked the judge for the definition of a woman. Judge Jackson said she could not give a definition for a woman. Really? For me or any man, the answer to the question is well defined and quite unambiguous. The definition of a woman is whatever his wife says it is.

Ed Brown, Waco

Expensive stunt

If Texans are genuinely interested in learning how 2.5 million of its tax dollars are being wasted each week, please take a look at The Texas Tribune and ProPublica’s March 21 co-publication, “Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.”

The article lays out exactly how Gov. Abbott and his GOP band of merry thieves have turned Operation Lone Star from political theater for its base into to the largest swindle in Texas’ history. The Hidalgo County Judge described the debacle: “We’re spending millions and billions of dollars in trying to mange something. But instead of getting me the plumber to stop the leak, they’re sending me people to mop up the floor.”

ProPublica’s article further points out that if the data doesn’t suit the governor and GOP, then they skew it. After the governor’s failed attempt at defying federal law, he simply subverted it by creating a declaration. If resources meant for border areas aren’t producing the results the governor wants, he adds counties further north like Midland and McCulloch into the boondoggle’s scope. This extravagant comedy of errors doesn’t stop there. Now incorporated is Wilbarger County, which borders Oklahoma — 650 miles from Texas’ southernmost border.

Who better to recognize the governor’s political grandstanding than Texas Army National Guard veteran Command Maj. Jason Featherston, whose boots were on the ground until his recent retirement. He noted commanders saying, “We’re going back to the border, the governor is trying to get reelected.”

Nancy Glasscock, Temple

Proud, again

Once again, after watching the inquisition of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by our esteemed representatives in the U.S. Senate, I’m just so proud to be Texan.

Cal Slonaker, Waco