LETTERS: Abortion and compromises, gas prices and sacrifice

Still a bargain

I bought my first car in 1958. I had just graduated from college a few months earlier. When I filled the tank with gas, the price was 25 cents a gallon. That might seem as though they were giving gas away back then. However it turns out that it was rather expensive gas by today’s standards. Just adjusting for inflation over the ensuing 64 years, $0.25 would be worth $2.50 today.

But it gets worse. Cars back then typically got only 12 miles per gallon. Back then a gallon of gas would take you just 12 miles. Today cars can easily get 24 miles per gallon. So if you price gas on the basis of miles driven and not on the cost per gallon, it would cost over $5 in today’s dollars to buy enough gas in 1958 to take you as far as a gallon of gas takes you today. So $4 a gallon for gas today is a better buy than gas at 25 cents was in 1958, adjusted for inflation and better fuel economy.

Because of the war in Ukraine, we may be asked to sacrifice and pay a higher price for gas than we are used to. But remember that even at $4 a gallon gas today is still a bargain. If you want to know more about sacrifice during wartime, just ask me what it was like growing up during World War II.

W. Richard Turner, Woodway

A love lost

Valentine’s Day caused me to remember my first love, Linda. When I was 12 years old, we met and spent the summer swimming and talking together at the community center. In the fall, we walked to school together talking and enjoying each other’s company. One day, as we walked to school, Linda told me not to wait for her anymore, as her folks had arranged for a family friend to drive her to and from school. After that I only saw Linda occasionally, but I had hopes that when summer returned we could renew our relationship.

Spring came and my grandmother, who lived a couple of states away, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a radical mastectomy. The day after school ended, my mother loaded me up to go with her while she went to help out with grandmother.

Later in the summer, my father took a two-week vacation to be with us and drove us back to Amarillo. He had not stopped the paper, and we had stacks of newspapers and mail. There on the front page was an article about Linda’s parents being sentenced to prison for killing her. She had become pregnant and she and her parents had decided that at her young age an abortion would be the best solution. At that time, medical abortions were still illegal; so while her father held her down on the kitchen table, her mother performed the procedure. A few hours later, she was still bleeding and had developed a high fever and had excruciating pain, so they took her to the emergency room. She died. Her parents were charged and convicted of manslaughter and their family was essentially destroyed with each parent receiving punishment. Shortly after that, abortion was legalized.

About 50 years later, I was driving with my mother, who had come to live with us in her old age. The problem of legalized abortion was again in the news. I asked mother what she thought about the issue and she surprised me with her answer. She said, “Young girls will always get in trouble and there will always be abortions.” Her suggestion was that the first abortion should be free, but after that, girls would know about sex and its consequences and there should be a penalty for any subsequent abortions.

Her answer is the best I have heard. It seems to me to be a fair compromise that addresses a recurring problem that no one is happy about, but one that can never be stopped.

Charles Huffman, Woodway