LETTERS: Academic freedom at universities is so 1960s, Dr. Baird

Edith Hoad, Weatherford

Musk a nuisance

Elon Musk is becoming a nuisance. Has anyone stopped to wonder why a South African war merchant would take up roots in Texas? Making a living is one thing, and I get that, but he doesn’t seem to like it here very much.

Every article that I read about him illustrates how much he hates us (as he continues to do whatever business he does here, besides selling Teslas and digging giant tunnels). Just something to think about. I leave it to you.

Jason Duggan, Woodway

Tired of labels

Are there any qualifications for the nomination to the Supreme Court other than being a woman and being Black?

I am not opposed to the person being a woman or the person being Black, but that is the only qualifying aspect of President Biden’s nomination that we are hearing. I am tired of everything being about gender and race.

Gloria Hill, Woodway

Multiple losses