LETTERS: Academic freedom at universities is so 1960s, Dr. Baird

So 1960s!
While in Waco on Saturday, I read Robert Baird’s opinion piece in the Tribune-Herald.
It is puzzling and amusing to hear someone speak of a college’s religious affiliation possibly interfering with academic freedom in 2022. Academic freedom? That term is so 1960s!
In most colleges in America, there is neither religious influence nor academic freedom. Nowadays, almost all American colleges are dominated by political correctness and differing viewpoints — be they religious, academic or scientific — are distinctly unwelcome.
The piece mentioned several prominent colleges with a sectarian founding, Harvard being the oldest and most famous among them. Do they allow their religious foundings to influence their campus cultures? Harvard’s chief chaplain, Greg Epstein, unanimously elected in August 2021 by his fellow university chaplains, is an atheist.
He says “We don’t look to a god for answers. We are each other’s answers.” So it’s hard to see Harvard or any other colleges being in any danger of allowing religious founding to interfere with academics. It’s hard to see the majority of American colleges pursuing truth while “wokeism” reigns supreme.
Edith Hoad, Weatherford
Musk a nuisance
Elon Musk is becoming a nuisance. Has anyone stopped to wonder why a South African war merchant would take up roots in Texas? Making a living is one thing, and I get that, but he doesn’t seem to like it here very much.
Every article that I read about him illustrates how much he hates us (as he continues to do whatever business he does here, besides selling Teslas and digging giant tunnels). Just something to think about. I leave it to you.
Jason Duggan, Woodway
Tired of labels
Are there any qualifications for the nomination to the Supreme Court other than being a woman and being Black?
I am not opposed to the person being a woman or the person being Black, but that is the only qualifying aspect of President Biden’s nomination that we are hearing. I am tired of everything being about gender and race.
Gloria Hill, Woodway
Multiple losses
The twice-impeached Trump did not just lose his reelection — he bombed. He lost three separate recounts, including a hand recount, in Georgia.
A Trump-supported sham audit in Arizona produced even more votes for Joe Biden. Trump lost in his desperate coup attempt to have state legislators overturn the results in states that voted for Joe Biden.
Trump could not even get his own vice president to overturn the results of the Electoral College; even though he tried his best to subvert democracy. Trump lost over 60 court challenges.
He even lost when the super-conservative Supreme Court turned up their noses at him.
Do you know of anyone else who lost an election more profoundly? This appears to be the perfect definition of a defeated loser.
Nancy Glasscock, Temple