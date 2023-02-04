Entitled masses

What a refreshing piece of “in your face, no spin, tell it like it is” journalism written by Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan concerning the debt ceiling debacle unfolding in Congress [“Encore of fiscal responsibility farce,” Feb. 1]. The hammer raised by our spend now, pay later (meaning never) practices will no doubt one day fall on us. The only question is which generation will feel the pain.

Even if we could get someone to run for office strong enough to make the tough decisions that we need to make, they would never get elected by our citizenry. We’ve reached a point of entitlement from which there is no recovery. It will take the death of the “golden goose” and the whining will be heard ’round the world.

Mike Mellina, Waco

Davos dilettantes

The World Economic Forum seems to have anointed itself as the new world government. They have seized on the climate crisis as their way to scare and take control. Al Gore is there to scare us more and more, and all world leaders are buying it as they have seen how much control they can get so easily with it.

Always peek behind the curtain to see if they walk the talk. Davos, Switzerland is beautiful but hard to get to. They fly on corporate or government jets to an airport an hour away. Then they take helicopters to another spot that is 20 miles from Davos. Then get driven and escorted in behemoth SUVs. Al Gore makes millions off of flying around the world scaring people. John Kerry is always on jets at our expense. They are not living what they preach. They want to control and have you and I suffer while they live the high life and get rich.

Karl Lauritzen, Waco

Insulation works

We in Central Texas got another gut punch from wintry weather. Although the grid provided enough gas and electricity, many of us jacked up our bills. Some have trouble paying those bills. There is a simple, cost-effective way to lower bills and to make the grid more resilient: Make buildings more energy efficient, such as with more insulation.

Better insulation helps the most when the weather is hottest or coldest. During those extreme periods, electricity demand is highest. Increasing insulation will lower demand for energy. That will save people money. It also means in real extremes, even less energy will be needed. Also, strong insulation will keep people warmer during an extreme winter storm and cooler during a summer heat wave. A colleague’s well-insulated home only dropped 10 degrees during winter storm Uri while in my house, it dropped 30 degrees.

Texas isn’t ready for another Uri. We haven’t fully winterized the grid. We need to fix the grid, and we can by insulating our homes better, taking advantage of tax credits and rebates, and urging the Texas Legislature to pass several of the bills already introduced to improve energy efficiency all over the state. For our good.

Bob Hendricks, Austin