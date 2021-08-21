LETTERS: Alarming COVID numbers, anarchy, busy Dems and head-scratching public policy

Alarming number

It was interesting reading an article recently stating that over the last year, 731 plus people were killed in pedestrian/bicycling accidents in Texas. This was an “alarming” number, as quoted by the Texas Department of Transportation executive who gave this information, and “one death is too many,” he advised. TxDOT was reminding people to follow the law, and that the state will enforce these laws to ensure no Texan has to endure such senseless tragedies.

In comparison, over the last year alone, 52,787 Texans have died of COVID-19-related diseases. Our local hospitals are reporting being overwhelmed again, our community is reporting waiting insane amounts of time for emergency services and our numbers are on the rise. There is far too much data to show the vaccine is safe and effective to be living in fear of it any longer. To stonewall this disease, it will require the participation of the community as a whole.