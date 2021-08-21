LETTERS: Alarming COVID numbers, anarchy, busy Dems and head-scratching public policy

Alarming number
It was interesting reading an article recently stating that over the last year, 731 plus people were killed in pedestrian/bicycling accidents in Texas. This was an “alarming” number, as quoted by the Texas Department of Transportation executive who gave this information, and “one death is too many,” he advised. TxDOT was reminding people to follow the law, and that the state will enforce these laws to ensure no Texan has to endure such senseless tragedies.
In comparison, over the last year alone, 52,787 Texans have died of COVID-19-related diseases. Our local hospitals are reporting being overwhelmed again, our community is reporting waiting insane amounts of time for emergency services and our numbers are on the rise. There is far too much data to show the vaccine is safe and effective to be living in fear of it any longer. To stonewall this disease, it will require the participation of the community as a whole.
I don’t know about y’all, but I enjoy breathing the fresh, unmasked air. I enjoy having businesses open. But I’m tired of hearing the “we should have” stories of those who lost family members to this disease, or from those who cannot taste or smell the same, or have lung damage. For as we all know, death is not the only horrible metric of COVID-19. At the very least, who can afford a hospital visit nowadays? GoFundMe is not a health plan.
Jacob Mendoza, Waco
Who has time?
In regard to Gary Pate’s letter [Aug. 6], I have a question: When did these Democratic liberal socialists have time to collude with the Chinese to release the pandemic? Was it before or after they drank the children’s blood, per QAnon?
As for the lying and cheating, I don’t remember them calling Georgia’s election officials and asking (telling) them to “find” 8,000 votes.
Randy Raper, Waco
Live by the law
Brandon Moore’s letter [Aug. 15] suggests anarchy by Waco ISD to break the law. Gov. Greg Abbott’s order has been upheld by the Texas Supreme Court.
There is nothing contained in the governor’s order that prohibits the wearing of masks, if the individual so wishes.
This is another example of parents turning over the raising of their children to the state government. Parents, if you believe that wearing a mask is right for your child, you enforce the wearing on your child. This should not be a government mandate.
Thank you, Ed Brown [Letters, Aug. 18], for pointing out breaking the law should not be an option.
Sam Cryan, Waco
Head-scratcher
The primary responsibility of any government is public safety. It doesn’t matter whether it is local, county, state or federal.
Governments at every level have this responsibility. Yet, it seems Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t believe public health falls within the realm of public safety.
I spent 40 years in education, and it stretches my imagination that any governor would deny protecting the health of children, teachers, school workers or anyone associated with schools.
Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth