Defending minorities

Aron Solomon, J.D., in his June 15 op-ed

proposes to end-run the Constitution of the United States, that small republic headquartered in Washington, D.C., through the use of National Popular Vote (NPV), which has apparently been adopted by the legislatures of 16 states.

The sole tripping point is that NPV does not become “actuated” (like a land mine) until states with at least 270 electoral votes adopt NPV, at which time, “truly democratic” voting would occur in the United States, since the states in agreement with the NPV would cast their electoral votes for the candidate winning a plurality of the national vote, regardless of the popular vote count in their own state. As the Heritage Foundation notes, “New York City has a larger population than each of 39 states of these United States.” What about the protection of minorities?

Wyoming, with its population of 580,000 cowboys and ranchers, may have three electoral votes compared to California’s 40,000,000 vintners and surfers with “only” 55 electoral votes, but their spaces and issues are very different, and voters in Wyoming might actually want to have a say in national political issues.

Solomon references the “divisive nature” of the Electoral College. How would Wyoming feel about the lack of any input into the United States political system? Or Alabama? Or South Dakota? Or any of the 20 or 30 other states with, effectively, under the “new, improved” NPV electoral system little or no say in elections? Could this be divisive?

The Constitution’s authors, often having greatly divergent viewpoints, studied and debated our electoral system with great care with the goal of protecting regional and sectional differences and forging an acceptable compromise agreement. Those in the United States with simple answers to fit their desires should think very carefully about the effects of their actions on others.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco

In the dark

Seventeen hours, 30 minutes. That’s how long my service was out Friday night/Saturday morning. I was unable to get any information on an estimated time of restoration and was unable to speak to a human. Needless to say, I was frustrated. Then once a crew showed up, which came out of Dallas (and thank you guys), it took them a mere 15 minutes to restore service to 16 customers.

I get it, I too am a lineman, and I certainly appreciate the work they do. But one has to question the company’s management. While the storm that swept across North Waco was rough, it wasn’t that bad. Why did it take 17.5 hours to make a 15-minute repair? Poor manpower management, that’s why. People not being held accountable for their actions, that’s why.

At one time, if you had an issue with the electric company you could contact them and voice your concerns. If that didn’t work, you could go to your city council. Today your city council doesn’t have much say. So what do you do? Go to the Public Utilities Commission. We all know where that will go — nowhere. Something needs to change.

Rick Bruner, Waco