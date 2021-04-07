LETTERS: An ill-conceived climb to the top of the Waco Suspension Bridge

Bears were pros

Congratulations to the outstanding Baylor team in the NCAA championship game! I was watching the Final Four games as a longtime UCLA Bruins fan. I saw the last minute buzzer-beater by Gonzaga and assumed they would win the championship. Was I ever wrong!

My husband and I tuned into the final game on Monday night and what we saw was a team of “professional” basketball players from Baylor bring their “A” game to the floor. Congratulations to all — well played! You should all be very proud of the team and the professionalism you brought to the finals. Kudos to you and to your coaching staff.

Kerry Wiger, Oceanside, Ca.

Pro-life president

This past Easter weekend, the most sacred of Christian holidays, the Trib, through guest columnist Hal Wingo, took the opportunity to point out what a callous, selfish, hate-filled group evangelical Christians are and how much we support all of Donald Trump’s real and alleged biases. Among those biases, he cites “women’s rights” — which, of course, is code for “abortion on demand” anytime, anywhere.