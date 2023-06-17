Book bullies

I read with great indignation the June 10 article “Libraries await book standards, ratings.” It focuses on the few people, including lawmakers and local political activists, who are substituting their opinions on the appropriateness of library materials for the trained judgment, experience and common sense of trained librarians who know their students and communities.

Public schools are indeed just that: public. Public schools are open to students of all races, identities, genders and family circumstances. The books in their libraries should — and must — reflect the needs of the diverse student population. Books open students’ eyes to the experiences of others, allowing them to see beyond their own neighborhoods and circumstances.

The former Midway ISD paraprofessional named in the article admitted that she and two others want to deny Midway, Lorena and Waco students the ability to read books those three have deemed inappropriate; she was quoted as saying “get stuff cleared out.” Asked what parents should do to make available for their children the books that bother her, she stated: “Take your kids to a bookstore or a public library.” That statement contains great contempt for parents who do not share her narrow view of what’s appropriate for their children.

As a retired educator, an avid reader and a parent of a former Midway student, I am calling on the school boards of Midway, Lorena and Waco to stand up for your librarians, teachers and students. Do not allow these partisan, ideological bullies to decide what books belong on the library shelf. The greatest gift a school can give to students is the ability to read well, read avidly and read extensively.

Here’s a bit of common sense for the self-appointed arbiters of literature: If you don’t like a book, ban it from your home library. You, however, do not have the right to demand public school libraries ban it.

Cheryl Bohde, Waco

Congrats, Kinsey

I was delighted to read in the newspaper that former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey has been no-billed by a grand jury. I wish her much success with her lawsuit against the city of Bellmead and Yost Zakhary, the city manager. I hope she wins a boatload of money.

I also hope Bellmead City Council members wise up and rid our city of Zakhary. He never should have been hired in the first place because of his egregious conduct when he was Woodway's city manager.

Linda Robinson, Bellmead

Pools closing

I read in the Trib that the refurbished and cleaned Doris Miller Community Center would not include a pool as initially planned. Various thoughts passed through my mind, not the least being the disappointment of the children.

Then later l read in a weekly news magazine there will be around 100,000 public swimming pools closed nationwide because of a shortage of lifeguards. The prospects had found new, better paying jobs, plus the certification classes to train lifeguards were canceled.

The pandemic appears to have been a major influence in this loss.

Nancy Marquis, Waco