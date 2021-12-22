LETTERS: Art Center exhibit is great, exclusionary zoning isn't

Art Center a hit

Kudos to the Art Center of Waco. We went to see the Kermit Oliver exhibit and the docent, Lina, met us and discussed the paintings. Her thoughtful description of some of the ideas embodied in the works made the exhibit more meaningful.

Oliver’s paintings, the frames he made for them, and the selection of scarves are beautiful. Thank you to the collectors who made their treasures available for the exhibit. If you have a few hours, check out the Art Center. It’s another Waco treasure.

Mark and Marla Jaynes, Hewitt

Zoning tyranny

Cities across Texas are struggling with a severe shortage of low- and moderate-income housing. One of the primary causes is exclusionary zoning, i.e., single-family zoning, which makes duplexes, accessory dwelling units and similar types of housing illegal. Fundamentally, the state’s housing shortage is being caused by violations of property rights — restrictions on how property owners can use their land.