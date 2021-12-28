LETTERS: Arts and humanities much riskier than STEM student loans

Bad investment
The U.S. has $124.4 billion of debt in defaulted student loans, which affects 9 million borrowers and their families. In recent years, it has been reported, “69 percent of college students took out student loans.”
Arts and humanities majors have the highest student loan default rates in the nation — 14 percent to 27 percent, according to the type of institution. STEM majors have the lowest default rates. Business and vocational majors default at slightly higher rates than STEM, but at lower rates than arts and humanities.
I doubt that anyone in the academy would dismiss the value of including the arts and humanities in a college education, but many of these majors have diminished in both relevancy and career application. The arts and humanities need to revisit what they are teaching and realize that — if they are to encourage students to major in their field — they must clearly connect the dots to viable careers that allow students to both make a living and pay off student debt. Until then — until there is substantial progress observed — additional investment into the fields with increasing loan default rates would be, in my opinion, ill-advised.
In fact, I think that some of these majors should go through sunset review. It is essential that the academy well-prepare their students for the careers of the future. At the same time, we must realize that we now live in a global market and no institution can afford being or effectively delivering all things to all people.
I realize that there are a large number of departments at a majority of institutions in the U.S. that are fighting for their lives. I do sympathize with this struggle, but at the same time, there are reasons why this is happening. We must be more innovative and entrepreneurial about the higher education of the future. We are seeing increasing numbers of institutions close, and this is projected to continue and escalate. Many of these institutions are closing because they did not or would not make the essential changes necessary for survival. All need to thoroughly assess what they are offering and what outcomes are resulting from those offerings, and — in some cases — realize that it is time to give up the ghost.
Mary Darden, Waco
Silence is welcome
I would like to thank our Waco police officers for putting a stop to drivers playing very loud, vibrating music while traveling along a roadway near my home.
I talked to Sgt. Wilson several weeks ago, who promised to do what he could do to address my concerns.
I realize our patrol officers go from one call to the next, leaving no time to work traffic, particularly in the evening hours. I hated to call and complain, since I know WPD has plenty to deal with.