LETTERS: Arts and humanities much riskier than STEM student loans

I realize that there are a large number of departments at a majority of institutions in the U.S. that are fighting for their lives. I do sympathize with this struggle, but at the same time, there are reasons why this is happening. We must be more innovative and entrepreneurial about the higher education of the future. We are seeing increasing numbers of institutions close, and this is projected to continue and escalate. Many of these institutions are closing because they did not or would not make the essential changes necessary for survival. All need to thoroughly assess what they are offering and what outcomes are resulting from those offerings, and — in some cases — realize that it is time to give up the ghost.