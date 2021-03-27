LETTERS: Assault weapons, Texas Jesus and mandatory voting

Second, in a state with a majority usually belligerently claiming to be practicing Christians, for anyone to refuse to take steps (like vaccinating, wearing masks and social distancing) to protect himself and his neighbors, our elderly, children and friends, from contracting a disease which has already killed 550,000 Americans, is not only shockingly stupid, but a consummate denial of the teachings of Christ the healer.

I can’t help but imagine the Texas Jesus, not as a savior, a man of tolerance, love and empathy for the sufferings of others, but a scruffy dude with pistols on both hips and an assault rifle over his shoulder, saying “Come to me, all ye who labor and are heavy laden, and I will gladly kill you with COVID-19,” just to own the libtards. Come on, Texas Republicans. Wake up, grow up. Be the hero that Jesus was.

Michael Jones, Woodway

Numbers game