LETTERS: Assault weapons, Texas Jesus and mandatory voting

Another mass shooting in America, only this time it happened at a supermarket where my grandson shops. I managed to talk to him so I knew he was OK. It could have been the worst day of our lives. Luckily it wasn’t, for us, but it was for the families of those people killed. There is too much heartache just because guns are so readily available.
Is this the America we want, where you realize that a family member could be killed just going about their daily activities?
Whenever there are mass shootings, we say it has to stop, but nothing major gets done. Assault weapons are meant for a war zone, not a supermarket, school, movie theater or spa.
There is no reason to be able to buy an assault weapon.
Valerie Fallas, Waco
Texas Jesus
As a member of that rare breed, a bleeding heart liberal living in Central Texas, I’d like to register my renewed incredulity and disgust upon reading “Most Texas Republicans reluctant to get vaccine“ [Thursday’s Trib].
I remain astonished that the right-wing media and the GOP gleefully joined The Former Guy, now — thank God — out of office and actively seditioning from his gaudy Florida pleasure dome, to turn the whole concept of vaccination into an utterly ludicrous political issue.
Second, in a state with a majority usually belligerently claiming to be practicing Christians, for anyone to refuse to take steps (like vaccinating, wearing masks and social distancing) to protect himself and his neighbors, our elderly, children and friends, from contracting a disease which has already killed 550,000 Americans, is not only shockingly stupid, but a consummate denial of the teachings of Christ the healer.
I can’t help but imagine the Texas Jesus, not as a savior, a man of tolerance, love and empathy for the sufferings of others, but a scruffy dude with pistols on both hips and an assault rifle over his shoulder, saying “Come to me, all ye who labor and are heavy laden, and I will gladly kill you with COVID-19,” just to own the libtards. Come on, Texas Republicans. Wake up, grow up. Be the hero that Jesus was.
Michael Jones, Woodway
Numbers game
After reading the comments on potential new voter laws that Texas wants to implement [Thursday’s Trib], it just solidified my ideas on how to assuage both the left and right, effectively taking a plank away from both parties’ platforms. First, a statewide voter registration system that’s easy to access and automatically registers people to vote when they turn 18. The government typically has the information they need to register anyone to vote. When people are able to register easily, we can get a larger pool of people that can vote (larger pool, more accurate results: Statistics 101).
Second, make it as simple as possible to vote. Whether mail-in or in-person, voting should be easily accessible. I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point we’re voting online from the comfort of our homes.
Finally, make voting mandatory. If everyone is required to vote, it’s easy to see if there is any instance of voter fraud as someone will not be able to vote more than once. The left can’t claim voter suppression as everyone is voting, and the right can rest assured that voter fraud would be easily seen if someone voted twice.
Jake Myers, Robinson