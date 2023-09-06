Remembering ‘B’

What a wonderful story about Bernard Rapoport by Mike Copeland in Monday’s Waco Tribune-Herald e-edition.

Along with B’s involvement in labor unions, business and politics was his assistance to young people who wanted to start their own business. B would assist with advice and financial assistance as needed.

B helped me start a mortgage banking firm as an investor and funder of commercial loans. He was a friend you could count on through thick and thin.

Sitting in B’s office was an experience in itself. He might be talking about business and would get a call from President Jimmy Carter or Gov. Bill Clinton.

B and his lovely wife Audre were the most gracious couple I have had the honor to know. No matter your political beliefs, B could be your friend. The world is a much darker and lonelier place without Bernard Rapoport.

Samuel Cryan, Waco

Bad look

These salary increases for all tax dollar-supported entities are not sustainable and an insult to taxpayers. While a pay raise every year to maintain inflation is nice, in the real world we rarely get it. So if inflation is 7% we are lucky to get 2 or 3. But schools, unions, counties, cities, they are getting it and more. It needs to stop.

To the recent huge county raises in the news, who misclassified Dustin Chapman’s job/salary, which was the excuse given for the completely insulting humongous raise? Why is someone not held accountable?

Very poor look.

Karl Lauritzen, Waco

Game is gone

Local football fans were able to see the demise of college football up close and personal last weekend. They can thank the ignorance, arrogance and greed of people taking the easy road. This is something that has been brewing for some time now. It was pushed over the top by players like Johnny Football (Manziel) and others who felt they were due compensation for their efforts. We now have name, image and likeness (NIL) along with an unfettered trade portal.

College football will never be the same. Coaches who once promoted developing productive members of society are now trapped into navigating turbulent waters. There are apparently few rules and guidelines as football has taken the Indiana Jones formula of making things up as it goes along. More seasoned members of society know the folly in this process as we have witnessed governments use the same strategy to the detriment of us all. I have real pity for traditional coaches like Dave Aranda and Sonny Dykes who were recently swallowed up by full advocates like Deion Sanders and G.J. Kinne. Few people fully realize and understand the methods these men have employed to reach this point in their careers.

Sanders and Kinne need to realize the devil will have his due and they will face others who are more adept at their methods than they have demonstrated.

Although fans are disheartened, coaches and players are the real losers in all of this, as the former concept of being a team player has been lost forever. It is ignorance, arrogance and greed that is at the heart of this. May God help us all.

Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway