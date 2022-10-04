LETTERS: Baird misses moral point; bystanders become victims

Whose morals?

Robert Baird’s recent op-ed supporting abortion is an example of teachings that the authors of the Christian New Testament encountered. Baird uses his philosophy studies to discuss legal and moral ideas and concludes a woman has a moral right to have an abortion. From where do our moral values come?

First-century philosophers mixed their ideas with Christ’s teaching to produce non-Christian ideas. Baird’s reasoning is somewhat like these Gnostics.

Baird fails to understand what life is, and when it begins. The creation process established that when a sperm from a male unites with an egg from a female, unique DNA is created, which totally defines a person. This entity resides in the mother’s womb, where it is housed and fed, until the child is born. There is no point from conception through birth when one can establish that after that point it is a person, and before that point it was not a person. It can only be concluded that the person exits from conception.

Likewise, the created eternal soul must exist from conception for the same reason.

Thus, the idea that the unborn child is a part of the mother’s body and she can determine, or control, whether it lives or dies is baseless.

One of our founding documents states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” These rights apply equally to the unborn child as to the adult.

A question for Baird and those who support abortion: Would you, while your DNA was growing in your mother’s womb, have been willing for her to have an abortion?

Don Hardcastle, Waco

No bystanders

Over 50 years of research has documented the “bystander effect” in which people fail to intervene in a sexual assault that they witness. The more people are present, the less likely someone will offer help to the victim — responsibility seems diffused among those present. Would you step up?

How does modern politics reflect this failure of social responsibility?

Many social classes — including the young, people of color, ethnic minorities, women, those with disabilities and gender minorities — suffer from injustices that could be corrected if people stood up and acted together. That’s how all social progress has been achieved: through the organized action of citizens, including the development of democracy; programs like Social Security; and worker, consumer, reproductive, privacy, legal and voting rights.

When we choose to “opt out” of the political process, we sidestep our role in creating a government and policies that address the desperate needs of victims of current conditions.

We say “no thanks” to having someone’s back who cannot win their fight alone.

We say “I’m good” to the victims of discrimination, exploitation, abuse, harassment and outright attack.

We say “I don’t get involved in politics” because we are privileged, we are lucky, we are in a protected class.

That’s messed up. People should help each other. We can have what we want if we just stay informed and involved. That’s why it’s important to vote. Learn the issues and use your power to protect folks who are being victimized.

Kirby MacLaurin, Austin