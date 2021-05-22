LETTERS: Balancing the fair share boat, governor chaos strikes again

Balance needed
In criticizing President Biden’s efforts to build an economy that works for everyone by having corporations and wealthy individuals pay their “fair share” in taxes, [Letters, May 14] David Anderson says, “Nobody died and made Joe Biden the fair share god.” I agree, nobody died and made him “god,” but we did elect him. We have yet to figure out how to make sure everyone gets exactly what they want, so we do the next best thing we can think of: We vote. The people who get the most votes get to try it their way for a while. I, for one — and I am evidently not the only one — think it is quite fair for the people who have benefited substantially more from our economic system to pay substantially more in taxes. I also think it is better for our country.
Anderson says, “The fair share concept is based on envy, covetousness and greed, all sins. We envy the rich and we covet their money, so we greedily send the tax collector to their door to get it for us.” I see this differently. To me, a system where some hardworking people collect up more money than they could possibly ever need or even enjoy, while other hardworking people have trouble making enough to keep the heat and lights on, and feed and educate their kids, is a system that is drastically out of balance. A system that far out of balance is ultimately not good for anyone.
Certainly, some will always have more than others, much more. That is the nature of our economic system. There is a place for rich people in this world, an important place. But, when a system is as far out of balance as ours is now, it is time to rebalance. If all the weight shifts to one end of the boat, the boat tips over. That is not good for anyone rich, or poor, or in between.
Anderson says increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy is just “legalized larceny.” I disagree. I think it is a practical way to help balance our economy toward better performance to the benefit of everyone, rich and poor. Do we know for sure it will work? Of course not. But a majority of us said at the polls that we would like to try it. I’d like to see us give it a fair trial.
Ashley Bean Thornton, Waco
Abbott piles on
After a school year fraught with confusion and struggle for families, Gov. Greg Abbott apparently thinks that we haven’t been through enough. In the last month of school, parents will no longer be able to rely on the school’s enforcement of mask wearing to protect our unvaccinated children from COVID-19. I appreciated the transparency and quick response through a districtwide email from Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon about the district’s new policy to no longer require masks as of Monday. Abbott has certainly put her in a tough position once again.
This change is unnecessary. Who benefits from changing the rules with so little time left in the school year? It is not the students, who have already dealt with a school year where so many things were different than ever before. We have worked to help children understand how masks keep them and the people around them safe, and an abrupt change in the rules raises questions in their minds about whether or not they are now safe.
Children need consistency to feel protected. Abbott’s policy change will force educators to update their classroom rules and grapple with concerns from parents and students when we all thought we were in the home stretch of a very difficult school year. Why not wait to make the change when the school year has ended? My children will continue wearing masks at school this year, and I hope other Waco ISD families and teachers will make the same decision.
Emily Iazzetti, Waco