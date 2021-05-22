LETTERS: Balancing the fair share boat, governor chaos strikes again

Balance needed

In criticizing President Biden’s efforts to build an economy that works for everyone by having corporations and wealthy individuals pay their “fair share” in taxes, [Letters, May 14] David Anderson says, “Nobody died and made Joe Biden the fair share god.” I agree, nobody died and made him “god,” but we did elect him. We have yet to figure out how to make sure everyone gets exactly what they want, so we do the next best thing we can think of: We vote. The people who get the most votes get to try it their way for a while. I, for one — and I am evidently not the only one — think it is quite fair for the people who have benefited substantially more from our economic system to pay substantially more in taxes. I also think it is better for our country.

Anderson says, “The fair share concept is based on envy, covetousness and greed, all sins. We envy the rich and we covet their money, so we greedily send the tax collector to their door to get it for us.” I see this differently. To me, a system where some hardworking people collect up more money than they could possibly ever need or even enjoy, while other hardworking people have trouble making enough to keep the heat and lights on, and feed and educate their kids, is a system that is drastically out of balance. A system that far out of balance is ultimately not good for anyone.