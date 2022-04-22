LETTERS: Balfa-Mustakim's opponent used degrading language; Abbott goes from do-nothing to bad ideas

For Balfa-Mustakim

This week, a number of Wacoans have expressed sincere outrage about bigoted comments made by Jonathan Grant, who is running against Hope Balfa-Mustakim for the District 4 Waco ISD Board of Trustees seat. At a candidate forum hosted by the Hispanic Leaders’ Network, Grant stated: “Hope works hard barking and screaming and yelling at the things that need to be fixed. You can’t have that personality on the school board.” The dictionary defines a bigot as “a person … who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person … on the basis of their membership in a particular group.”

Because these comments about “barking” and “screaming” were directed at Balfa-Mustakim, who embodied the epitome of calm and maturity in her response, one can only conclude that Grant was characterizing her in a negative light because she is a member of a “particular” group — namely, women.

Grant’s comments were degrading and demeaning. More significantly, they were telling. They revealed something critically important about Grant’s character. To use his own words, Grant is precisely the kind of personality who we “can’t have on the school board,” especially a board that makes decisions about the education and well-being of the young women who make up at least half of all Waco ISD students.

Balfa-Mustakim, on the other hand, has for 12-plus years advocated patiently and effectively for all of Waco’s students, the majority of whom hail from communities of color. She is, and will continue to be, a brilliant, hard-working, commonsense voice, not only for those communities, but for all of us who care about civil dialogue and mutual respect in Waco ISD. She has the right temperament. She deserves our votes. And our kids deserve her.

Jack A. Hill, Waco

The Abbott show

Gov. Greg Abbott once cynically described his job as going into the office, suing the federal government, and going home. To me that sounds like a pretty good description of this do-nothing governor. But election season is upon us and Abbott has a challenger breathing down his neck. So, Abbott has been bustling around so that he would seem to be doing something.

Thus, he has built a few hundred feet more of the Trump wall on state land and sent the National Guard to the border (although some seem to have stopped a tad shy — and ended up protecting several large ranches belonging to his wealthy donors in the South Texas area). He said he would load up immigrants on buses and ship them to Washington, D.C. (but it turns out he can do so only if these immigrants were willing — otherwise it would be considered kidnapping). He has attempted to sue parents of transgender/nonbinary children for child abuse.

His ill-conceived and poorly thought-out plan requiring scrutiny of papers and cargo at the Mexico/Texas border has caused miles-long delays of trucks carrying fragile produce which spoiled in the process, thus guaranteeing we will pay more in the grocery store for these items. Clearly this publicity stunt seriously backfired.

Yessiree, have to look busy — at least till the election is over. All political show. Or, to put a spin on a popular saying: all saddle and no horse.

Ben Liles, Salado