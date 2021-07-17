LETTERS: Banning something that isn't taught, lines in the sand, and cowardly Democrats

Just Google it?

Since actual critical race theory is only taught in college, in particular law school, go ahead and ban CRT from high school and below, since it’s not taught there anyway. Now ask yourself if we should be teaching our children the triumphs AND failures of our country. Because that is what will really get banned under the guise of “CRT.” The legislation that states are passing, or trying to pass, will be banning our teachers from talking about our country’s failures and only teaching the triumphs. Would you rather these students learn from their teachers or from Google? Because the minute some question comes up that the teacher is forbidden from answering, that student is going to go home and Google it, which may or may not be accurate. I would much rather my kids learn from their teachers. Those who don’t learn from history (the good, the bad, and the ugly) are doomed to repeat it.