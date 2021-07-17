LETTERS: Banning something that isn't taught, lines in the sand, and cowardly Democrats

Just Google it?
Since actual critical race theory is only taught in college, in particular law school, go ahead and ban CRT from high school and below, since it’s not taught there anyway. Now ask yourself if we should be teaching our children the triumphs AND failures of our country. Because that is what will really get banned under the guise of “CRT.” The legislation that states are passing, or trying to pass, will be banning our teachers from talking about our country’s failures and only teaching the triumphs. Would you rather these students learn from their teachers or from Google? Because the minute some question comes up that the teacher is forbidden from answering, that student is going to go home and Google it, which may or may not be accurate. I would much rather my kids learn from their teachers. Those who don’t learn from history (the good, the bad, and the ugly) are doomed to repeat it.
Shelby George, Waco
Cowardly Dems
Texans are accused of being (and often are) brash, proud, braggarts and rude. We seldom turn tail and run from a fight. However, this is not the first time Democrats have left the state to avoid a vote, this time going to D.C. to highlight SB7.
I will always be proud to be an eighth generation native Texan and proud of my state’s history ... sometimes violent and ugly (like America’s) but striving for freedom. I am not proud of the cowardly Texans who fled the state instead of doing their duty. It’s a good thing these folks were not at the Alamo or Goliad. Another example when people think “where has all the common sense gone?”
Our history is what it is ... our future is what we make it.
Rosemary Owen, Hewitt
Line in the sand
The July 5 edition of the Waco Trib contained a review of the book “Forget the Alamo,” with a subtitle: A lively look at the creation of Texas myth.
It starts with the assertion that the line that Travis drew in the sand never happened. True or not, that really does not matter. They use the words “probably” and “more likely” to explain their view of how certain events happened, as opposed to traditional history.
In my visits to the Alamo as a youth, with my children, and with grandchildren, it has always been clear that the real “line in the sand” was a line in the hearts of the defenders who fought for Texas Independence. At the Alamo you see the list names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to help free Texas.
A July 11 editorial in the Waco Trib makes it clear that this is an attempt to revise Texas history to fit the narrative that the defenders’ actions were driven by white Anglo supremacist motives.
Slavery was abolished in Mexico in 1829, which then included Texas. However, the driving force in 1836 for most Texans for independence from Mexico was the dictatorial and military rule, not slavery.
It is obvious that some today prefer that Texas still be a part of Mexico. Thus, we true Texans draw a new line in the sand, it is down the middle of the Rio Grande River. Those who do not appreciate, respect and honor what the brave husbands, fathers and sons did at the Alamo, most paying the ultimate price, pack your bags, head south across the Rio Grande River, and don’t come back.
Had it not been for them, we might all be living in Mexico.
Don Hardcastle, Waco