LETTERS: Barefield should step aside, plus musings on Liz Cheney, Brittney Griner, water and Trumpers

Step aside

In reference to Waco City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield and the lawsuit against her by the city of Waco for unpaid property taxes [Aug. 20], I would strongly suggest she either take a leave of absence from the council or be suspended until this matter is resolved. I don’t think it’s proper for her to be on the council at this time with the lawsuit pending. She is not an “average” citizen and needs to put the city above herself.

John Baker, Hewitt

Country first

One doesn’t need to appreciate her voting record to see Rep. Liz Cheney as a patriotic member of Congress for having put democracy and country ahead of Trump and party. Too bad too many Wyoming voters — and too many in her party, nationwide and in Texas — undoubtedly see that as well, but don’t act as if they do.

Bob Lott, Waco

Water solution

Have you noticed many states are losing their water? Even in Texas, our lakes are very low. How can we fix this problem?

Maybe we have an idea. Any sailor that served on ships in the Navy knows that they had to have water to drink, shower, cook, mop, clean walls and decks, etc. There is only sea water for the sailors to use at sea and they had to turn the sea water into water that gave them the way to do those things. Sailors know that their water came clean because the sea water was boiled strongly to turn it into fresh water. Every ship has broilers to produce water.

What can we do to solve this? What if we pumped the sea water into huge broilers on the coasts of our country controlled by our government and piped it into rivers and lakes? Now, you know the rich folks in the oil business are going to want to get a new thing besides oil to sell as the oil business gets slower. Is that okay with you? Is your gas cheap? If the rich folks get control of the water you will pay much more. Already stores like Walmart are selling gallons of water for around one dollar. Can you pay one dollar for each gallon of water you use?

It is time you constantly contact our politicians and tell them to build and control water pumping stations and pipelines. Why should we allow the wealthy more of our money? You can bet they are going to do the best they can because gas is going to slowly disappear as the battery vehicles take over. Help yourself and our people following behind us.

Jim Denton, Gatesville

New crop

Here’s a recipe: Take a political Trump supporter, then add one cup of responsibility, two cups of reason, 3/4 cup of morality and 2/3 cup of maturity. Let sit for a session, and you get ... a Republican, well done.

Steve Davies, Waco

Get her out

Thank you, Brice Cherry, for the thoughtful and insightful column on Brittney Griner [Aug. 7]. I am a Griner fan and enjoyed watching her play at Baylor.

I like how you went point by point on the situation. I would just like to say that no matter what, Russia and Putin wanted a named person. It could have been Sue Bird or Diana Taurasi. The players should only go overseas to play as a team of Americans playing against foreign teams, because Americans help their teammates.

We should all care about getting Brittney and Paul Whelan out. If it were your family member, wouldn’t you want to get them out?

Carol Lehman, Waco