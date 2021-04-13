LETTERS: Baylor Bears should wear masks, especially on Page 1

Masks only
For the second time in less than a week the Waco Tribune-Herald has chosen to publish a front-page photo of Baylor men’s basketball coach Drew Scott and several members of the team not wearing masks in a public setting. On Sunday’s front page, the coach and players are surrounded by several Baylor cheerleaders who are all masked, and in an accompanying photo Baylor President Linda Livingstone is wearing a mask while greeting Baylor fans.
It appears that the coach and players feel that they have no personal responsibility to help stop the spread of coronavirus nor to set a good example to their fans, especially their young fans. Even if the Baylor men’s basketball team is going to act irresponsibly, that is no reason for the Tribune-Herald to do so. If you must print photos of the unmasked coach and players, don’t do it on the front page.
Sara Downes, Waco
Culture of joy
Accolades to coach Scott Drew for his “culture of joy,” Christian faith and bold public prayer, which have netted a 2021 NCAA national championship for Baylor University. While scripture plainly states that the Heavenly Father takes pleasure in all his own, Zags and Bears alike, I rejoiced to hear Jared Butler’s network testimony of praise for his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” These times of refreshing indeed have come from the Bruins’ genre of hard work, yes; but also from praise of God on court and off court, and especially in a Harris Creek Baptist Church Sunday School class of ... cubs!
Kay King-Hill, Eddy
Justifying Georgia
Robert Pawlicki [column, April 10] talks of the new Georgia law as suppression of voting. But it is far better than the law before the pandemic, which they changed because of concerns for in-person voting. It has more early voting days than before and more than Biden’s home state, Delaware, and a number of Democrat-controlled states.
In-person voting requires a photo ID, which detractors decry. Yet many things require a photo ID — like getting alcohol, cigarettes, opening a bank account and applying for welfare. It also takes a photo ID to get married, pick up a prescription for “restricted” over-the-counter medications, buy a cell phone, rent a hotel room, donate blood or check into a hospital.
Since Blacks are required to show a photo ID for these things, how is requiring a photo ID to vote so unfair, Mr. Pawlicki?
What was “unfair” was Major League Baseball moving its all-star game from Atlanta, having not read the law themselves, and comparing it to other states’ laws, when it has cost billions and many Blacks jobs at the game.
Jim Cantrell, Axtell
Appraisal blues
Just got my 2021 appraisal in. I know I can protest it, but should I lose, the city had better bring back the Waco Wizards. I’d at least like my higher taxes go to letting me drown my sorrows with a cold beer in a cold arena, out of the Texas heat. Oh, and please rename it back to the Heart O’ Texas Coliseum, while we’re at it.