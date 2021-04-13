LETTERS: Baylor Bears should wear masks, especially on Page 1

Masks only

For the second time in less than a week the Waco Tribune-Herald has chosen to publish a front-page photo of Baylor men’s basketball coach Drew Scott and several members of the team not wearing masks in a public setting. On Sunday’s front page, the coach and players are surrounded by several Baylor cheerleaders who are all masked, and in an accompanying photo Baylor President Linda Livingstone is wearing a mask while greeting Baylor fans.

It appears that the coach and players feel that they have no personal responsibility to help stop the spread of coronavirus nor to set a good example to their fans, especially their young fans. Even if the Baylor men’s basketball team is going to act irresponsibly, that is no reason for the Tribune-Herald to do so. If you must print photos of the unmasked coach and players, don’t do it on the front page.

Sara Downes, Waco

