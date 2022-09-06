LETTERS: Baylor built on Christianity, so go build your own university

Build your own

Richard Turner’s recent letter [“Lose the affiliation,” Sept. 4] related to the possible separation of Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas had some interesting implications, for example: Without a Christian affiliation, Baylor could no longer take religion into consideration in hiring faculty and admitting students. That is, it could become a totally secular institution. And it would be free of the Christian millstone hanging around its neck.

For Turner’s information, the decades of work of its founders were to create a Christian institution. Most, but not all, of the faculty and staff, past and present, came to Baylor and spent their professional careers at Baylor because of its Christian affiliation. My tenure there was 38 years, and I came mainly because of the Christian affiliation. Most of Baylor’s endowment was given because of this Christian emphasis.

Unfortunately, the current administration has gone off into the weeds and is attempting to replace Christian values with secular wokeism.

What Turner and others are attempting to do is steal the past work of the Baylor founders, faculty and staff, the facilities built by others, and the endowment given by others and take it as their own. They are showing their true colors by wanting to take what is not theirs, and to claim and control it.

Go build your own institutions with your own blood, sweat, tears and funds.

In the end, whose reward will be the millstone?

Don Hardcastle, Waco

Thanks, pastor

In gratitude we sent this tribute to our former pastor who is now in hospice care. I hope it helps elucidate how the influence of godly people in our lives will expand and continue through succeeding generations. Our culture is growing increasingly secular. So this is meant as a tribute to all those Christians who encourage and lead others to the truth about God and salvation for an eternal life. Praise them before they leave this world.

Pastor Stephen, we are grieved to learn your health has declined. We pray God makes your pain go away. You baptized us and fortified our family’s faith in God by what we learned in your classes and Sunday School and sermons. With you we experienced the joy of glorifying God through serving others. Rest assured, the truth you revealed for those who knew and loved you, for those you baptized and taught the Word — that Christian faith — will be passed down through their generations. One day, when standing before the throne of God, we may be asked, “Why did you believe?” Our reply will be, “Pastor Stephen is a reason.”

“For this reason, ever since I heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers.” (Ephesians 1:15-16)

Mike Miller, Hewitt

Recuse, judge

Federal judge Aileen Cannon is a moron for granting Trump’s request for a special master over the issue of FBI seizure of classified documents at his residence. I’m not really surprised by her decision, however, since she was appointed by Trump to her position. If she had an ethical bone in her body, she would’ve recused herself from any decision.

John Baker, Hewitt