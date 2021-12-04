LETTERS: Baylor employees must walk the plank on vaccinations

A big sliver
I'd have to argue the point that Jonah Goldberg makes [Nov. 26 column, "Fox News, the final straw"] that the Trump base is defined by a "sliver" of the worst actors on the right. I believe it is more like the one big slice of pumpkin pie that's given to grandpa on Thanksgiving Day.
The real insult is that after four years of running roughshod over the norms and decorum of government, the nitwits voted for him again.
Cal Slonaker, Waco
Ring the bell
On hearing recent news concerning the rash of porch pirates in the area, one way of helping is to have delivery drivers ring the doorbell instead of just dropping and running.
Someone is always home at my house, but most of our time is spent in the back of the house and we cannot hear a package being dropped on our our porch.
Drivers, please just ring the bell and then run off. All delivery services (including the U.S. Postal Service) do this. Just ring the bell before you run. Please!
David Light, Lorena
Walk the plank
Days before Thanksgiving, Baylor University sent an email to employees, also posted on Baylor’s website, that bluntly states, “As it currently stands, Baylor must comply with President Biden’s Executive Order (EO) 14042 requiring those organizations that receive federal contracts and their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18, 2022.” For clarity, when Baylor says it must comply, it means employees must comply or face termination.
What about those who decline the vaccine for reasons of conscience or over concerns of possible side effects, or those who believe medical decisions are a private matter? Self-agency, anyone? The announcement does mention access to file for a religious exemption or medical accommodation, but there is no acknowledgement of the gut-wrenching dilemma this presents for some. It’s like being forced to walk the plank and having the ship captain console you with the words “you might not die” as you plunge into the water.
Baylor should challenge EO 14042 alongside other religious institutions — challenge it in the court of law and in the court of public opinion. I am no legal scholar, but at the very least, EO 14042 violates the American conscience. It runs counter to the spirit of our founders and demands a kind of “involuntary servitude” abolished by the 13th Amendment. Get the vaccine or lose your job? Does that sound like Patrick Henry?
And the definition of “fully vaccinated” is likely to change. This could drag out for years. How much overreach is too much? How many mandated booster shots, vaccine cocktails, reformulated vaccines or drug regimens would it take for Baylor to roar a resounding no?
Yes, employees can file for an exemption/accommodation, but there is no guarantee it will be granted. Baylor, caring and Christian, should stand together with those who choose to remain unvaccinated.
Jamie Duerksen, Waco