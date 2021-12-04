LETTERS: Baylor employees must walk the plank on vaccinations

David Light, Lorena

Walk the plank

Days before Thanksgiving, Baylor University sent an email to employees, also posted on Baylor’s website, that bluntly states, “As it currently stands, Baylor must comply with President Biden’s Executive Order (EO) 14042 requiring those organizations that receive federal contracts and their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18, 2022.” For clarity, when Baylor says it must comply, it means employees must comply or face termination.

What about those who decline the vaccine for reasons of conscience or over concerns of possible side effects, or those who believe medical decisions are a private matter? Self-agency, anyone? The announcement does mention access to file for a religious exemption or medical accommodation, but there is no acknowledgement of the gut-wrenching dilemma this presents for some. It’s like being forced to walk the plank and having the ship captain console you with the words “you might not die” as you plunge into the water.