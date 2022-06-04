LETTERS: Baylor falling short of confronting racism, looking beyond narrow solutions for gun violence

Baylor’s first step

Baylor University’s Board of Regents voted to rename Burleson Quadrandle and to move the statue of Rufus Burleson, based on the recommendation of the Commission of Historic Campus Representations.

This is an excellent step in the right direction but does little to truly promote a culture of inclusivity. We can all agree that Confederate symbols on the campus are unacceptable, yet to “incorporate the complete history,” per the commission report, does little to address the atmosphere of racism that remains on the campus.

Renaming the quad and removing the statue reads as a pithy effort of the university to demonstrate how “woke” and progressive it is. Yet the administration barely can address real racism on campus. It demonstrates that the university has not learned from its disaster of a diversity training video in the fall of 2021. The issue lies not in poor attempts, it’s how the university obviously sidesteps confronting real racism, sexism, homophobia, etc.

Baylor demonstrates little to no understanding of what it really means to confront a racist past and push toward a future of equality. We have taken steps to address the former, but the latter remains untouched. The administration would rather make minimal-effort changes. It is the organizational equivalent of the kid that just reposts progressive content on their Instagram story rather than really getting involved — it’s slacktivism at best, performative action at worst.

Baylor claims to be “unapologetically Christian” but remains “apologetic” in its support of minorities. Why don’t our Christian values translate to vigor towards eradication of injustices and promoting inclusivity, one of the most Christian actions one can take? Racism is sin. Why doesn’t Baylor treat it as such?

All students should take a course that truly gives them the opportunity to understand the history of racism in this country and even on campus — one which allows them to understand how history has affected racist attitudes that still permeate in society today. Perhaps taking Title IX more seriously would also be a massive step in the right direction.

Let’s not forget to celebrate the small steps. But I beg you to not forget that the road ahead is long and hard.

Amy Wozniak, Waco

Layered problem

Regardless of what the gun nuts and anti-gun nuts say, this is not a simple problem. I’m a “gun nut” and I agree that we have some major room for improvement and need some immediate attention. I also know that our current situation is a people problem. We can’t just focus on one thing — our world needs us to work together and to compromise.

The gun system is flawed and needs some work, but our health care system, along with law enforcement, needs work as well. We cannot directly blame any one group, system or person for these tragedies. Multiple things failed and caused this. Until we open our eyes and admit that this is a bigger problem than just guns or just people, nothing will ever change. Our politicians talk a big game but nothing is ever really fixed. We may have a law or policy written to put a Band-Aid on the situation, but they never look at everything that failed the person who committed these horrible acts. Which means we cannot fix them for good.

Regardless of your political stance, take note of those that only focus on one part of the problem and let them go. This is not a Republican or Democrat problem, it’s a human problem, and we need to take care of one another.

Mike Alexander, Waco