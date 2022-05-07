LETTERS: Baylor makes diversity central to its mission by sanctioning LBGTQ group

Diversity wins

If it wasn’t official before, it is now. The Baylor administration has openly sanctioned a LBGTQ student group on campus. Despite denials to the contrary, Baylor’s longstanding statement on human sexuality has been set aside. Neither the president nor the board of regents apparently regard this present change in policy as a contradiction — yet it clearly is so. And so Baylor University follows after the widely accepted trend that promotes making sexuality the core of self-identity, a trend that has been tightening its grip on other Christian colleges and universities.

A crucial motive behind these trends has been to make the concept of “diversity” central to the university’s mission. Of course, “diversity” as a working concept is not malicious and can be illuminating, but it can also be easily taken to extremes. In Baylor’s case, a broadly-inclusive perception of “diversity” has been pushed as a quasi-Christian virtue. It is being used as a large umbrella under which all kinds of personal preferences and ethics can dwell.

It isn’t simply that so-called “progressive” forms of behavior are openly discussed and debated as one would expect of a university. In the name of “diversity” and, frankly, a distorted concept of Christian love, lifestyles that were once considered immoral by Christians are becoming part of Baylor’s new identity. To speak out against this new open-ended inclusivity, charges of being homophobic, bigot, narrow-minded, etc., are nearly automatic. For writing this I shall certainly be considered as such. But the ongoing and necessary inquiry for a Christian university is to determine how it should balance its policies of acceptance with the call to holiness. Baylor should be asking itself what boundaries should be placed on “diversity” given the biblical emphasis on personal and communal purity.

No one talks about these things. Baylor’s board of regents had better start talking about them again.

D.H. Williams, Waco

Too much STAAR

After reading recent articles regarding current and future teacher shortages, I’d like to share some observations. Teachers used to have time to have fun lessons and interactions with their students before Texas implemented the STAAR test. The entire focus shifted with multiple days of “practice” tests and days for actual tests. Overwhelming stress and pressure accompanied those days. Teachers and students quickly came to dread those days and student attendance dropped, impacting district funding.

Districts are required to have specific numbers of instructional days per year, but the STAAR has reduced instructional days significantly because schools “shut down” for testing. Add the complications two years of the pandemic have added with virtual classes and part-time in-person classes, and students haven’t received the instructional days needed to be successful with the many STAAR tests. Some students naturally took the easy way out and often did not complete their virtual lessons. Many returned to in-person classes with the mental attitude of doing as little as possible.

Low-scoring schools are losing high-performing students to schools and districts with better results. When a school is made up of less successful STAAR scorers, the daily attendance will be less, thus reduced funding from the state.

As a retired teacher I’d encourage Texas to rethink the emphasis on testing and the impact it’s having on our classrooms and students.

Jonita Huffman, Waco